John Sinclair Radio Show: Right On

Episode 706 is coming from my guest lodgings at Christian Greer’s studio in the Oude West district of Amsterdam where Christian & Michelle have put me up again for the past week, and I wanted to make a program here before I move on tomorrow to god knows where, but we’ve got an hour of music from Detroit by the Brothers Groove, Alberta Adams, Andre Williams & Green Hornet, the Butler Twins, Bettye LaVette, the Detroit Contemporary 4, Dennis Coffey, the Detroit Cobras, and Funkadelic, and songs from honorary Detroiters B.B. King, Archie Shepp, and Bob Dylan. Once more I’m dedicating this program to my daughter Sunny while she recuperates in the hospital. Get well soon, my baby!

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

RIGHT ON

JOHN SINCLAIR RADIO SHOW 706

Christian Greer Studio, Amsterdam, May 19, 2017 [20-0721]

[01] Opening Theme: Yusef Lateef: Happyology

[02] John Sinclair ID, Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Brothers Groove: Right On

[04] Alberta Adams: Say Baby Say

[05] Andre Williams & Green Hornet: I Wanna Be Your Favorite Pair Of Pajamas

[06] The Butler Twins: Fat Man

[07] John Sinclair Comments

[08] Bettye LaVette: On The Surface

[09] B.B. King: When My Heart Beats Like A Hammer

[10] Archie Shepp: The Girl From Ipanema

[11] Bob Dylan: Subterranean Homesick Blues

[12] John Sinclair Comments

[13] Detroit Contemporary 4: Stan with John Sinclair Intro

[14] Dennis Coffey: Hard Tymes

[15] Detroit Cobras: Slipping Around

[16] Funkadelic: Philmore

[17] John SInclair Closing Comments & Outro

[18] Closing Theme: Charlie Parker: They Can’t Take That Away From Me

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced, recorded & assembled by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Special thanks to Imani, Steve The Fly, Christian Greer & Sidney Daniels

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 The John Sinclair Foundation