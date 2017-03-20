John Sinclair Radio Show: Roll Over Beethoven

Episode 677 is coming from my worktable at my daughter Sunny’s house in the northeastern sector of the Detroit metropolitan area where I’m still celebrating Bob Dylan’s Nobel Prize for Literature and I read in the news this morning that it’s the 90th birthday of the incomparible Chuck Berry, who is even more deserving of a Nobel Prize in Literature for altering the entire course of modern music with his 45 rpm singles for Chess Records between 1955 and 1964—ten years of audio & poetic dynamite that reshaped American life—and they sounded like this, in order of release:

[01] Opening Theme: Yusef Lateef: Happyology

[02] John Sinclair ID, Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Chuck Berry: Maybellene 8-19-55

[04] Chuck Berry: Thirty Days 10-19-55

[05[ Chuck Berry: You Can't Catch Me 1955

[06] Chuck Berry: No Money Down 2-1566

[07] Chuck Berry: Roll Over Beethoven 6-1-56

[89] Chuck Berry: Brown Eyed Handsome Man 10-19-56

[09] John Sinclair Comments

[10] Chuck Berry: Too Much Monkey Business 10-19-56

[11] Chuck Berry: School Day 4/57

[12] Chuck Berry: Oh Baby Doll 1957

[13] Chuck Berry: Rock And Roll Music 11/57

[14] Chuck Berry: Sweet Little Sixteen 2/58

[15] Chuck Berry: Johnny B. Goode 4/58

[16] John Sinclair Comments

[17] Chuck Berry: Around And Around 4/58

[18] Chuck Berry: Jo Jo Gunne 11/58

[19] Chuck Berry: Almost Grown 3/59

[20] Chuck Berry: Little Queenie 1959

[21] Chuck Berry: Back In The U.S.A. 6/59

[22] Chuck Berry: Let It Rock 2/1960

[23] John Sinclair Comments

[24] Chuck Berry: Come On 1961

[25] Chuck Berry: Nadine (Is It You?) 2/64

[26] Chuck Berry: No Particular Place To Go 5/64

[27] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro

[28] Closing Theme: Charlie Parker: They Can’t Take That Away From Me

