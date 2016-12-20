John Sinclair Radio Show: Santa Baby

Episode 632 is our annual Christmas music show forr 2015, coming from the T4QS Studios in Bristol UK where I’m visiting with Caleb Selah for the holidays, with musical selections carefully culled from Christmas programs by my fellow deejays at Radio Free Amsterdam including seasonal tunes by The Drifters, Babs Gonzales, the Bill Evans Trio, James Brown, The Moonglows, Sonny Boy Williamson, Johnny Guaraneri, Ingrid Lucia, Eartha Kitt, Thornetta Davis, Albert King, Jerry McCain, Earl King, Shemekia Copeland, and Sugar Boy Crawford.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SANTA BABY

JOHN SINCLAIR RADIO SHOW 632

T4QS Studios, Bristol UK, December 17, 2015 [20-1551]

[01] Opening Theme: Yusef Lateef: Happyology

[02] John Sinclair ID, Intro & Opening Comments

[03] The Drifters: White Christmas

[04] Babs Gonzales: The Black Before Christmas

[05] Bill Evans Trio: Santa Claus Is Coming To Town

[06] James Brown: Santa Claus, Santa Claus

[07] The Moonglows: Hey Santa Claus

[08] Sonny Boy Williamson: Santa Claus

[09] John Sinclair Comments

[10] Johnny Guaraneri: Santa’s Secret

[11] Ingrid Lucia: ‘Zat You, Santa Claus?

[12] Eartha Kitt: Santa Baby

[13] Thornetta Davis: Boogie Woogie Santa Claus

[14] Albert King: Santa Claus Wants Some Loving

[15] B.B. King: Back Door Santa

[16] John Sinclair Comments

[17] Earl King: Santa Don’t Let Me Down

[18] Jerry McCain: Absent Minded Sant

[19] Shemekia Copeland: Stay a Little Longer, Santa

[20] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro

[21] Sugar Boy Crawford: White Christmas

[22] Closing Theme: Charlie Parker: They Can’t Take That Away From Me

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced, edited, assembled & annotated by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Special thanks to Caleb Selah, Steve The Fly, Chu, & Dylan Harding

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2015, 2016 The John Sinclair Foundation