John Sinclair Radio Show: Santa Claus Go Straight To The Ghetto

Episode 528 brings me back to the 420 Café in Amsterdam (after six weeks in London) for our annual Christmas music program for 2013, and this time it features a few selections out of the many recordings I picked up on thanks to Caleb Selah & Sam Jones, the Lesbian Horse, during my residency at the studios of the Fuck You Sound in London this month and last, particularly Christmas songs from The [Complete] Singles of James Brown, Volumes 4, 5 and 7, and from the Trojan Records Christmas Box Set including cuts from Jacob Miller, Yellowman, Alton Ellis & The Lipsticks, The Granville Williams Orchestra, and John Holt. Merry Christmas, everybody!

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SANTA CLAUS GO STRAIGHT TO THE GHETTO

JOHN SINCLAIR RADIO SHOW 528

420 Café, Amsterdam, December 22, 2013 [20-1352]

[01] Opening Music: James Brown: Hey America

[02] John Sinclair ID, Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Jacob Miller: All I Want For Ismas

[04] James Brown: Fight Against Drug Abuse

[05] James Brown & he The Famous Flames: Let’s Make Christmas Mean Something This Year

[06] Yellowman: We Wish You A Reggae Christmas

[07] Alton Ellis & The Lipsticks: Merry Merry Christmas

[08] John Sinclair Comments

[09] Granville Williams Orchestra: Santa Claus Is Ska-ing To Town

[10] James Brown: Santa Claus Is Definitely Here To Stay

[11] Yellowman: Santa Claus Never Comes To The Ghetto

[12] James Brown: Santa Claus Go Straight To The Ghetto

[13] John Sinclair Comments

[14] Jacob Miller: Silver Bells (Natty No Santa Claus)

[15] Yellowman: African Christmas

[16] James Brown: Let’s Unite The Whole World At Christmas

[17] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro

[18] John Holt: Happy Xmas (War Is Over)

[19] Closing Music: James Brown: Santa Claus, Santa Claus

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced, edited, assembled & annotated by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Special thanks to Caleb Selah, The Lesbian Horse, Sidney Daniels & Steve The Fly

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2013, 2016 The John Sinclair Foundation