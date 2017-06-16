John Sinclair Radio Show: Seven Steps To Heaven

Episode 710 is coming once again from Radio Free Amsterdam headquarters above the Carl Lundgren Art Studio in the Cass Corridor of Detroit where I’m staying this summer, and after listening to my program dedicated to my brother David a couple of weeks ago, I decided to make another hour of modern jazz classics because the first one sounded so good and I’m offering cuts from Miles Davis, the Gil Evans Orchestra, Horace Silver, Thelonious Monk, the Blues Scholars, Yusef Lateef, and Archie Shepp. I’m continuing to dedicate this program to my daughter Sunny while she recuperates in the hospital, hopefully soon to be released to my care.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SEVEN STEPS TO HEAVEN

JOHN SINCLAIR RADIO SHOW 710

Cass Corridor, Detroit, June 16, 2017 [20-1725]

[01] Opening Theme: Yusef Lateef: Happyology

[02] John Sinclair ID, Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Miles Davis: Seven Steps To Heaven

[04] Gil Evans Orchestra: La Nevada

[05] John Sinclair Comments

[06] Horace Silver: Senor Blues

[07] Thelonious Monk: Brilliant Corners

[08] John Sinclair & His Blues Scholars: april in paris

[09] John Sinclair Comments

[10] Yusef Lateef: Yusef’s Mood

[11] Archie Shepp: Mama Too Tight

[12] John SInclair Closing Comments & Outro

[13] Closing Theme: Charlie Parker: They Can’t Take That Away From Me

