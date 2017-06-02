John Sinclair Radio Show: Steps

Episode 708 is coming from my Detroit headquarters above the Carl Lundgren Art Studio in the Cass Corridor where I’ve returned from Amsterdam prematurely to get treated for a minor medical emergency, so I’ll be broadcasting out of Detroit again for a few weeks to come, starting with this program dedicated to my brother David, born May 31, 1945 and gone from us since 2008, and featuring music he liked to listen to by the Miles Davis Sextet, the Thelonious Monk Orchestra, the Ornette Coleman Quartet, Charles Mingus, the John Coltrane Quartet, and Cecil Taylor, plus my reading of his great poem “Pontiac’s Speech To The White Man” from my album Let’s Go Get ’Em to close the show. I’m also dedicating this program to my daughter Sunny while she recuperates in the hospital.

[01] Opening Theme: Yusef Lateef: Happyology

[02] John Sinclair ID, Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Miles Davis Sextet: Milestones

[04] Thelonious Monk Orchestra: Little Rootie Tootie

[05] Ornette Coleman Quartet: Blues Connotation

[06] John Sinclair Comments

[07] Charles Mingus: Hora Decubitus

[08] John Coltrane Quartet: Out of This World

[09] John Sinclair Comments

[10] John Sinclair & His Blues Scholars: Pontiac’s Speech to the Whiteman

[11] Cecil Taylor: Steps

[12] John SInclair Closing Comments & Outro

[13] Charlie Parker: They Can’t Take that Away From Me

Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced, recorded & assembled by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Special thanks to Imani, Beyonce, Mary Jane Bunker and Steve The Fly

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

