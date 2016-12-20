John Sinclair Radio Show: Stevie Wonder Avenue

Episode 685, our last program for the dismal year of 2016, is dedicated to the music of the great Stevie Wonder in honor of the City of Detroit’s renaming of Milwaukee Avenue in the New Center area as Stevie Wonder Avenue. Stevie’s first Detroit home after he moved from Saginaw as a child was at Milwaukee and Brush, and now Milwaukee will carry Wonder’s name from this point on. Good work! It’s very difficult to chop down the Wonder ouevre to an hour’s worth of music, but this makes a pretty good hour! And of course I must offer my special thanks to Stevie for helping get me out of prison 45 years ago when he was only 21 years of age.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

STEVIE WONDER AVENUE

JOHN SINCLAIR RADIO SHOW 685

Tariq Khan Studios, Amsterdam, December 18, 2016 [20-0652]

[01] Opening Theme: Yusef Lateef: Happyology

[02] John Sinclair Intro Comments & ID

[03] Stevie Wonder: Uptight (Everything’s Alright)

[04] Stevie Wonder: For Once in My Life

[05] Stevie Wonder: Superstition

[06] Stevie Wonder: Maybe Your Baby

[07] Stevie Wonder: You Are The Sunshine Of My Life

[08] John Sinclair Comments

[09] Stevie Wonder: Living for the City

[10] Stevie Wonder: Higher Ground

[11] Stevie Wonder: Too High

[12] Stevie Wonder: Isn’t She Lovely

[13] John Sinclair Comments

[14] Stevie Wonder: He’s Misstra Know-It-All

[15] Stevie Wonder: You Haven’t Done Nothin’

[16] Stevie Wonder: Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing

[17] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro

[18] Closing Music: Stevie Wonder: Sir Duke

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced, recorded & assembled by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

© 2016 The John Sinclair Foundation