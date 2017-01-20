John Sinclair Radio Show: Such A Night

Episode 689 is coming from the Sensi Seeds guest apartment in the Red Light District of Amsterdam, but mentally I’m already in New Orleans getting ready for the Mardi Gras at the end of next month and investigating a great double album Ted Jackson gave me called The Musical Mojo Of Dr. John: Celebrating Mac And His Music Fusion, taken from the sound track from his historic tribute concert at the Saenger Theater in New Orleans a while ago with an all-star band conducted by Don Was and a panoply of musical contributors including Cyril Neville, John Boutte, Allen Toussaint, Mavis Staples, Sarah Morrow, Terence Blanchard, George Porter Jr. & Zigaboo Modeliste, Irma Thomas, Shannon McNally, Aaron Neville and Charles Neville, plus the good Doctor himself, playing his comositions and other music associated with Dr. John.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SUCH A NIGHT

JOHN SINCLAIR RADIO SHOW 690

Above Sensi Seeds, Amsterdam, January 20, 2017 [20-0705]

[01] Opening Theme: Yusef Lateef: Happyology

[02] John Sinclair ID, Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Cyril Neville: My Indian Red

[04] John Boutte: Let’s Make A Better World

[05] Allen Toussaint: Life

[06] Mavis Staples: Lay My Burden Down

[07] John Sinclair Comments

[08] Dr. John and Sarah Morrow: I Walk On Guilded Splinters

[09] Dr. John and Sarah Morrow: Such A Night

[10] Dr. John and Terence Blanchard: Rain

[11] John Sinclair Comments

[12] George Porter Jr. and Zigaboo Modeliste: Junko Partner

[13] Irma Thomas: Since I Fell For You

[14] Shannon McNally: Street People

[15] Dr. John, Aaron Neville & Charles Neville: Please Send Me Someone To Love

[16] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro

[17] Closing Theme: Charlie Parker: They Can’t Take That Away From Me

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced, recorded & assembled by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Special thanks to Ted Jackson, Sidney Daniels & Steve The Fly

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 The John Sinclair Foundation