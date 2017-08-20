John Sinclair Radio Show: Suitcase Blues

Episode 720 is coming from Christian Greer’s studio in Amsterdam where I’m happily ensconsed this week and playing some music I found in my archives, including a new recording I’ve received of my performance with the great guitarist Laith al Saadi at the 44th annual Hash Bash festivities at the Blind Pig in Ann Arbor a couple of years ago, some cuts from the forthcoming boogie piano album by my pal Bob Baldori and his keyboard partner Arthur Magliazza, plus blues sides by Jimmy Anderson, Baby Boy Warren, Bettye LaVette, and Walter “Wolfman” Washington & the Roadmasters.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SUITCASE BLUES

JOHN SINCLAIR RADIO SHOW 720

Christian Greer Studio, Amsterdam, August 25, 2017 [20-1735]

[01] Opening Theme: Yusef Lateef: Happyology

[02] John Sinclair ID, Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Laith al Saadi: Intro & Born Under A Bad Sign

[04] John Sinclair & Laith al Saadi: Intro & monk in orbit

[05] John Sinclair & Laith al Saadi: my buddy

[06] John Sinclair & Laith al Saadi: friday the 13th

[07] John Sinclair Comments

[09] Bob Baldori & Arthur Magliazza: Suitcase Blues

[10] Bob Baldori & Arthur Magliazza: Honky Tonk Train

[11] Bob Baldori & Arthur Magliazza: Okemos Breakdown

[12] John Sinclair Comments

[13] Jimmy Anderson: I’m A King Bee

[14] Baby Boy Warren: She’s Fine

[15] Bettye LaVette: The High Road

[16] Walter “Wolfman” Washington: Landslide

[17] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro

[18] Closing Theme: Charlie Parker: They Can’t Take That Away From Me

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced, recorded & assembled by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

Special thanks to Steve The Fly & Christian Greer

© 2017 The John Sinclair Foundation