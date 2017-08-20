John Sinclair Radio Show: Swinging The D

Episode 718 is coming from Radio Free Amsterdam headquarters in the Cass Corridor of Detroit for my last show from Detroit this summer ( I had it wrong when I said that last week) and while it’s playing in the Radio Free Amsterdam rotation I should be in the air over the Atlantic Ocean headed for Sweden and the Netherlands. When I get back to the D next month I’ll be preparing for a special Thelonious Monk 100th birthday concert with the Planet D Nonet at the Scarab Club feauring my verses from always know: a book of monk set to Monk’s music as arranged and performed by the Planet D. I wanted to salute RJ Spangler and the nine-piece orchestra wth this episode, so we’ll be hearing an hour of their music from the Planet D Nonet albums Swinging The D, Dave’s Garage, Ballads, Blues & Beyond, Blowin’ Away the Blues, A Salute To Strayhorn, and Rays of the Sun. And, since today is the birthday of my companion, Ms. Imani, I’d like to dedicate this episode to her. Happy birthday, baby!

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SWINGING THE D

JOHN SINCLAIR RADIO SHOW 718

Cass Corridor, Detroit, August 4, 2017 [20-1733]

[01] Opening Theme: Yusef Lateef: Happyology

[02] John Sinclair ID, Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Planet D Nonet: Shorty George

[04] Planet D Nonet: Big John Special

[05] Planet D Nonet: Hoppin’ John

[06] Planet D Nonet: Weird Beard

[07] Planet D Nonet: Good Queen Bess

[08] John Sinclair Comments

[09] Planet D Nonet with Alberta Adams: Say Baby Say

[10] Planet D Nonet: Paradise Valley Walk

[11] Planet D Nonet: King Porter Stomp

[12] Planet D Nonet: My Little Brown Book

[13] Planet D Nonet: Such Sweet Thunder

[14] John Sinclair Comments

[15] Planet D Nonet: Saturn

[16] Planet D Nonet: Where Pathways Meet

[17] Planet D Nonet: They’ll Come Back

[18] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro

[20] Closing Theme: Charlie Parker: They Can’t Take That Away From Me

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced, recorded & assembled by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

Special thanks to RJ Spangler

© 2017 The John Sinclair Foundation