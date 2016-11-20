John Sinclair Radio Show: The Pan Piper

Episode 681 is coming from the headquarters of the Herbert Huncke Tea Company in Athens, Greece, where my friend jerome Poynton has brought me to attend the opening of his venture and participate in the intimate but highly productive cannabis extract conference just concluded here, stashing me just around the corner at the Hotel Socrates. Jerry is literary executor of the Herbert Huncke estate and an urban intellecual of the old school, so our conversations have been far-reaching and full of information about many musicians, writers and artists including the people featured in this episode like John Coltrane, Herbert Huncke, Mose Allison, Miles Davis & Gil Evans, John Sinclair, Muddy Waters, Dimitri Mugianis, the Hot 8 Brass Band, Amiri Baraka, Charles Olson, Sun Ra & His Intergalactic Discipline Arkestra, and the Planet D Nonet.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

THE PAN PIPER

JOHN SINCLAIR RADIO SHOW 681

Huncke Tea Company, Athens, November 19, 2016 [20-1648]

[01] Opening Theme: Yusef Lateef: Happyology

[02] John Sinclair ID, Intro & Opening Comments with Jerome Poynton

[03] John Coltrane: Blues Minor

[04] Herbert Huncke: Doing Time

[05] Mose Allison: Lost Mind

[06] Miles Davis & Gil Evans: Springsville

[07] John Sinclair Comments & Conversation with Jerome Poynton

[08] Miles Davis & Gil Evans: The Pan Piper

[09] John Sinclair: i surrender dear

[10] Muddy Waters: Honey Bee

[11] Dimitri Mugianis: Ibogaine Poem

[12] Hot 8 Brass Band: We Shall Walk Through the Streets of the City

[13] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Conversation with Jerome Poynton

[14] Amiri Baraka: Charles Olson & Sun Ra

[15] Sun Ra & His Intergalactic Discipline Arkestra: Outer Space Employment Agency

[16] Planet D Nonet: I’m Taking Off Goom Bye

[17] Closing Theme: Charlie Parker: They Can’t Take That Away From Me

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced, edited, assembled & annotated by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Special thanks to Jerry Poynton

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2016 The John Sinclair Foundation