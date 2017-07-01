John Sinclair Radio Show: Walkin’ The Ceiling

Episode 712 is coming from Radio Free Amsterdam headquarters in Detroit at 55 Peterboro in the Cass Corridor with an hour of tunes carefully selected from my voluminous music vaults by Hound Dog Taylor & The Houserockers, Afrissippi, Bob Dylan, Bo Diddley, Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band, Albert Collins, H-Bomb Ferguson, Bobby Rush, Earl Hooker, Guitar Slim, Jr:, the Blues Rockers, Billy Lee Riley & His Litle Green Men, Albert King, Lazy Lester, and closing with a baseball cut from my new Funky D album in honor of the Detroit Tigers. Once again I;m dedicating this episode to my daughter Sunny, who’s napping on my couch right now during her first week out of the hospital. Good work, my baby!

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

WALKIN’ THE CEILING

JOHN SINCLAIR RADIO SHOW 712

Cass Corridor, Detroit, July 1, 2017 [20-1727]

[01] Opening Theme: Yusef Lateef: Happyology

[02] John Sinclair ID, Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Hound Dog Taylor: Walkin’ the Ceiling

[04] Afrissippi: Nduumandii > Hands Off That Girl

[05] Bob Dylan: Highway 61 Revisited

[06] Bo Diddley: Diddley Daddy

[07] Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band: Zig Zag Wanderer

[08] John Sinclair Comments

[09] Albert Collins: Give Me My Blues

[10] H-Bomb Ferguson: Good Lovin’

[11] Bobby Rush: Knockin’ At Your Door

[12] Earl Hooker Hooker Cooker

[13] John Sinclair Comments

[14] Blues Rockers: Calling All Cows

[15] Billy Lee Riley: Flying Saucer Rock ‘n’ Roll

[16] Albert King: Callin’ For My Darlin’

[17] Lazy Lester: Whoa Now

[18] John SInclair Closing Comments & Outro

[19] John Sinclair: Let’s Call This > Rhythm Inning

[20] Closing Theme: Charlie Parker: They Can’t Take That Away From Me

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced, recorded & assembled by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Special thanks to Imani, Beyonce, Adam Brook, and Jamie Lowell

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 The John Sinclair Foundation