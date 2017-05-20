John Sinclair Radio Show: Wolf Funk

Episode 707 is coming from the venerable north Rotterdam studio of my friend and guitarist, Mark Ritsema, who’s taken me in this weekend while I bounce from place to place without a pot to piss in or a window to throw it out, as the saying goes. I’ve also had some new health issues since I’ve been in Amsterdam and I’ve decided to head back to Detroit prematurely in order to get consistent treatment, so I’ll be broadcasting from the Motor City for the next few weeks (god willing). But tomorrow I’m heading back to Amsterdam to hook up with my close friend and mentor, Walter “Wolfman” Washington, who’s taking a break from his European tour with the Roadmasters to enjoy five days in Amsterdam, and I’m looking forward to seeing the great guitarist and philosopher from New Orleans at the Hotel Blyss tomorrow. In the meantime I’ve assembled an hour of music by the Wolfman to touch upon his greatness here on Radio Free Amsterdam. Once again I’m dedicating this program to my daughter Sunny while she recuperates in the hospital. Get well soon, my baby, I’ll be there this week to hold your hand.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

WOLF FUNK

JOHN SINCLAIR RADIO SHOW 707

Mark Ritsema Studio, Rotterdam, May 28, 2017 [20-0722]

[01] Opening Theme: Yusef Lateef: Happyology

[02] John Sinclair ID, Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Walter “Wolfman” Washington: I’m Back

[04] Walter “Wolfman” Washington: When the Answer Is Clear

[05] Walter “Wolfman” Washington: Blues Has Got to Go

[06] Walter “Wolfman” Washington: Can’t Stop Loving You

[07] John Sinclair Comments

[08] Walter “Wolfman” Washington: Goody Man

[09] Walter “Wolfman” Washington: Close the Door

[10] Walter “Wolfman” Washington: Mary Ann

[11] Walter “Wolfman” Washington: Just Like That

[12] John Sinclair Comments

[13] Walter “Wolfman” Washington: Landslide

[14] Walter “Wolfman” Washington: Only You

[15] Walter “Wolfman” Washington: Wolf Funk

[16] John SInclair Closing Comments & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced, recorded & assembled by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Special thanks to Imani, Ted Jackson, Michel VanDijk, Tan, Mark Ritsema, and Ben Schot

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 The John Sinclair Foundation