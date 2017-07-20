John Sinclair Radio Show: Yellow Brick Road

Episode 715 is coming from the first Green Mile Cup at the Causeway Bay Hotel in Lansing where I’ve joined Ben Horner and MMMReport magazine to enjoy the festivities this weekend, returning to Detroit after dinner with Bob Baldori in Okemos to join the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Detroit Rebellion of 1967 at the Wright Museum of African American History tonight. In between I’m playing music by Was (Not Was), Marvin Gaye, Jimmy Anderson, Guitar Slim, Jr, Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band, Eddie “Cleanhead” Vinson, Bob Dylan, Hound Dog Taylor & the Houserockers, Freddie King, Eric Deaton & Kent Kimbrough, Buddy Guy & Junior Wells, and Earl Hooker for the next hour.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

YELLOW BRICK ROAD

JOHN SINCLAIR RADIO SHOW 715

Green Mile Cup, Causeway Bay Hotel, Lansing, July 22, 2017 [20-1730]

[01] Opening Theme: Yusef Lateef: Happyology

[02] John Sinclair ID, Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Was (Not Was): Tell Me That I’m Dreaming

[04] Marvin Gaye: Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)

[05] Jimmy Anderson: Rats And Roaches On Your Mind

[06] Guitar Slim, Jr: Letter to My Girl Friend

[07] Jimmy Anderson: Goin’ Crazy Over T.V

[08] Marvin Gaye: What’s Going On

[09] John Sinclair Comments

[10] Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band: Yellow Brick Road

[11] Eddie “Cleanhead” Vinson: Hey Mr. Landlord

[12] Bob Dylan: I Shall Be Free No. 10

[13] Hound Dog Taylor & the Houserockers: Sitting At Home Alone

[14] Freddie King: Ain’t No Sunshine

[15] John Sinclair Comments

[16] Eric Deaton & Kent Kimbrough: Junior’s Groove

[17] Buddy Guy & Junior Wells: A Man Of Many Words

[18] Earl Hooker: Wah Wah Blues

[19] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro

[20] Closing Theme: Charlie Parker: They Can’t Take That Away From Me

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced, recorded & assembled by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Special thanks to Imani, Sunny Sinclair, Ben Horner, and Bob Baldori

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 The John Sinclair Foundation