Messin’ With The Blues: Avalanche

Leslie Keros is playing some great blues this week by Albert Collins, Albert King, Alberta Hunter, Alice Stuart, Allen Toussaint, Amos Milburn, Andrew “Jr. Boy” Jones, Andrew Odom, Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup, Tab Benoit, Taj Mahal, Tampa Red, T-Bone Walker, and T-Model Ford.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

AVALANCHE

MESSIN’ WITH THE BLUES 151

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, ­­­­­­July 23, 2016 [LKMB-0151]

[01] Theme Music: Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown: Okie Dokie Stomp

[02] Leslie Keros Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Albert Collins: Avalanche

[04] Albert King: Blues at Sunrise

[05] Leslie Keros Comments

[06] Alberta Hunter: Boogie-Woogie Swing

[07] Leslie Keros Comments

[08] Alice Stuart: Turn Your Money Green

[09] Allen Toussaint: Get Out of My Life, Woman

[10] Amos Milburn: Down the Road A Piece

[11] Leslie Keros Comments

[12] Andrew “Jr. Boy” Jones: Shuffle On

[13] Andrew Odom: Reconsider Baby

[14] Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup: Shout, Sister, Shout

[15] Leslie Keros Comments

[16] Tab Benoit: Crawling King Snake

[17] Taj Mahal: Mercedes Benz

[18] Tampa Red: Black Angel Blues

[19] Leslie Keros Closing Comments & Outro

[20] T-Bone Walker: Strollin’ with Bones

[21] T-Model Ford: Backdoor Man

[22] Closing Music:Elvis Preley: Lawdy Miss Clawdy

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros at WDCB-FM, Chicago

Editing, post-production & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.