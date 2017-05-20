Messin’ With The Blues: Avalanche

Leslie Keros is saluting the late bassist Aron Burton with a program of music underpinned by his electric bass behind Albert Collins, James Cotton, Valerie Wellington, Eddy Clearwater, Johnny Littlejohn, and Fenton Robinson.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

AVALANCHE

MESSIN’ WITH THE BLUES 140

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, April 23, 2016 [LKMB-0140]

[01] Theme Music: Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown: Okie Dokie Stomp

[02] Leslie Keros Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Albert Collins: Honey Hush

[05] Albert Collins: Avalanche

[06] Leslie Keros Comments

[07] James Cotton: Diggin’ My Potatoes

[08] James Cotton: Sunny Road Blues

[09] Valerie Wellington: You Can’t Have My Monkey

[10] Leslie Keros Comments

[11] Eddy Clearwater: Boogie My Blues Away

[12] Eddy Clearwater: Real Fine Woman

[13] Leslie Keros Comments

[14] Johnny Littlejohn: Chips Flying Everywhere (I Can’t Stay Here)

[15] John Littlejohn: Dream

[16] Fenton Robinson: Nightflight

[17] Leslie Keros Closing Comments & Outro

[18] Closing Music: Aron Burton: Been Down

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros at WDCB-FM, Chicago

Editing, post-production & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.