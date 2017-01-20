Messin’ With The Blues: Back Door Blues

Leslie Keros is playing a whole mess of blues by Grana’ Louise, Anson Funderburgh, The Claudettes, Eric Bibb & J.J. Milteau, Corey Harris, Marion James, Don Braden, Lou Pride, Chris Foreman, and Lou Rawls.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
BACK DOOR BLUES
MESSIN’ WITH THE BLUES 121
Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, January 23, 2016 [LKMB-0121]
[01] Theme Music: Erwin Helfer: Stop Time Boogie
[02] Leslie Keros Intro & Opening Comments
[03] Grana’ Louise: Back Door Blues
[04] Leslie Keros Comments
[05] Anson Funderburgh: Come On
[06] The Claudettes: Deep Soul for High Society
[07] Leslie Keros Comments
[08] Eric Bibb & J.J. Milteau: On a Monday
[09] Corey Harris: Underground
[10] Leslie Keros Comments
[11] Marion James: Tables
[12] Marion James: Blues Recipe
[13] Leslie Keros Comments
[14] Don Braden: Driftin’
[15] Lou Pride: I Found My Baby Gone
[16] Chris Foreman: Doggone
[17] Leslie Keros Closing Comments & Outro
[18] Closing Music: Lou Rawls: Kansas City
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros at WDCB-FM, Chicago
Editing, post-production & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.