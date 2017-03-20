Messin’ With The Blues: Big Shot

Leslie Keros is playing music this week by Guy King, Sammy Myers, Elmore James, Anson Funderburgh & the Rockets, Marcia Ball, Jimmie Vaughan, Otis Spann, Fleetwood Mac, David Maxwell, and Clarence “Frogman” Henry.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

BIG SHOT

MESSIN’ WITH THE BLUES 126

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, March 19, 2016 [LKMB-0126]

[01] Theme Music: Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown: Okie Dokie Stomp

[02] Leslie Keros Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Guy King: If the Washing Don’t Get You (The Rinsing Will)

[04] Guy King: King Thing

[05] Leslie Keros Comments

[06] Sammy Myers: My Love Is Here to Stay

[07] Elmore James with Sam Myers): Rollin’ and Tumblin’

[08] Anson Funderburgh & the Rockets with Sam Myers: Hold That Train, Conductor

[09] Leslie Keros Comments

[10] Marcia Ball: My Man Is a Two Timer

[11] Marcia Ball: Big Shot

[12] Leslie Keros Comments

[13] Jimmie Vaughan: Just a Little Bit

[14] Jimmie Vaughan: The Pleasure’s All Mine

[15] Leslie Keros Comments

[16] Otis Spann: It Must Have Been the Devil

[17] Fleetwood Mac & Otis Spann: Hungry Country Girl

[18] David Maxwell with Otis Spann: Get Your Hands out of My Pockets

[19]Leslie Keros Closing Comments & Outro

[20] Closing Music: Clarence “Frogman” Henry: Lonely Tramp

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros at WDCB-FM, Chicago

Editing, post-production & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.