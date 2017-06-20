Messin’ With The Blues: Buzzin’

Leslie Keros is remembering singer Candye Kane, who’d just passed away from cancer at age 50, and playing music by Allen Toussaint, Duke Robillard, Leroy Carr, Mamie Smith, Billy Boy Arnold, Jimmy Rogers, Slim Harpo, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Buddy Guy, Walter Trout, Victor Wainwright & The Wild Roots, Shemekia Copeland, Ruthie Foster, and Mavis Staples.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

BUZZIN’

MESSIN’ WITH THE BLUES 143

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, May 7, 2016 [LKMB-0143]

[01] Theme Music: Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown: Okie Dokie Stomp

[02] Leslie Keros Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Candye Kane: Who Do You Love?

[04] Candye Kane: The Lord Was a Woman

[05] Leslie Keros Comments

[06] Allen Toussaint: Lipstick Traces

[07] Duke Robillard: Ukulele Swing

[08] Leslie Keros Comments

[09] Leroy Carr: Blues Before Sunrise

[10] Mamie Smith: Crazy Blues

[11] Leslie Keros Comments

[12] Billy Boy Arnold: I Wish You Would

[13] Jimmy Rogers: That’s All Right

[14] Leslie Keros Comments

[15] Slim Harpo: Buzzin’

[16] The Fabulous Thunderbirds: Scratch My Back

[17] Leslie Keros Comments

[18] Buddy Guy: Back Up Mama

[19] Walter Trout: Gonna Live Again

[20] Victor Wainwright & The Wild Roots: Piana’s Savannah Boogie

[21] Leslie Keros Comments

[22] Shemekia Copeland: Long as I Can See the Light

[23] Ruthie Foster: My Kinda Lover

[24] Leslie Keros Closing Comments & Outro

[25] Candye Kane: Let There Be Peace on Earth

[26] Closing Music: Mavis Staples: At The End Of The Day

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros at WDCB-FM, Chicago

Editing, post-production & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.