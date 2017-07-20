Messin’ With The Blues: Bye Bye Blues

Leslie Keros is celebrating the July 1st birthdays of Willie Dixon, James Cotton, and Syl Johnson in Episode 144.

MESSIN’ WITH THE BLUES 144

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, July 2, 2016 [LKMB-0144]

[01] Theme Music: Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown: Okie Dokie Stomp

[02] Leslie Keros Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Willie Dixon: Nervous

[04] Willie Dixon: Crazy for My Baby

[05] Willie Dixon: Sittin’ and Cryin’ the Blues

[06] Leslie Keros Comments

[07] Willie Dixon: Big Legged Woman

[08] Leslie Keros Comments

[09] Muddy Waters, Sonny Boy Williamson, Memphis Slim, Willie Dixon et al.: Bye Bye Blues

[10] Leslie Keros Comments

[11] James Cotton: Off the Wall

[12] James Cotton: Down at Your Buryin’

[13] Leslie Keros Comments

[14] James Cotton: Midnight Creeper

[15] James Cotton: Friends

[16] Leslie Keros Comments

[17] Syl Johnson: She’s So Fine I Just Gotta Make Her Mine

[18] Syl Johnson: Anyone but You

[19] Syl Johnson: Come On, Sock It to Me

[20] Leslie Keros Closing Comments & Outro

[21] Closing Music: Syl Johnson: Take Me to the River

