Messin’ With The Blues: Christmas Presents

Leslie Keros is teamed up with Bill Dahl for an hour of Christmas soul and blues from B.B. King, Freddy King, Mr. Bo & His Boys, Riff Ruffin, Lightnin’ Hopkins, Washboard Pete, Sonny Boy Williamson, Robert Nighthawk, Jimmy Butler, Big Bud, Lou Rawls, Clarence Carter, Solomon Burke, Little Willie John, James Brown, Otis Redding & Carla Thomas, The Gems, Count Sidney & the Dukes, and J. Hines & the Boys.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
CHRISTMAS PRESENTS
MESSIN’ WITH THE BLUES 114
Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, Christmas 2014 [LKMB-0114]
[01] Theme Music: Erwin Helfer: Stop Time Boogie
[02] Leslie Keros Intro & Opening Comments with Bill Dahl
[03] B.B. King: Christmas Celebration
[04] Freddy King: I Hear Jingle Bells
[05] Mr. Bo & His Boys: Santa’s On HIs Way
[06] Riff Ruffin: Xmas Baby
[07] Leslie Keros Comments with Bill Dahl
[08] Lightnin’ Hopkins: Merry Christmas
[09] Washboard Pete: Christmas Blues
[10] Sonny Boy Williamson: Sonny Boy’s Christmas Blues
[11] Robert Nighthawk: Merry Christmas Baby
[12] Leslie Keros Comments with Bill Dahl
[13] Jimmy Butler: Trim Your Tree
[14] Big Bud: Rock Around The Christmas Tree
[15] Lou Rawls: Good Time Christmas
[16] Leslie Keros Comments with Bill Dahl
[17] Clarence Carter: Back Door Santa
[18] Solomon Burke: Christmas Presents
[19] Little Willie John: Jingle Bells
[20] Leslie Keros Comments with Bill Dahl
[21] James Brown: Santa Claus Go Straight To The Ghetto
[22] Otis Redding & Carla Thomas: New Year’s Resolution
[23] The Gems: Love For Christmas
[24] Leslie Keros Closing Comments with Bill Dahl & Outro
[25] Count Sidney & the Dukes: Soul Christmas
[26] Closing Music: J. Hines & the Boys: A Funky Xmas To You
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros at WDCB-FM, Chicago
Editing, post-production & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2016 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.