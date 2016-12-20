Messin’ With The Blues: Christmas Presents

Leslie Keros is teamed up with Bill Dahl for an hour of Christmas soul and blues from B.B. King, Freddy King, Mr. Bo & His Boys, Riff Ruffin, Lightnin’ Hopkins, Washboard Pete, Sonny Boy Williamson, Robert Nighthawk, Jimmy Butler, Big Bud, Lou Rawls, Clarence Carter, Solomon Burke, Little Willie John, James Brown, Otis Redding & Carla Thomas, The Gems, Count Sidney & the Dukes, and J. Hines & the Boys.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

CHRISTMAS PRESENTS

MESSIN’ WITH THE BLUES 114

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, Christmas 2014 [LKMB-0114]

[01] Theme Music: Erwin Helfer: Stop Time Boogie

[02] Leslie Keros Intro & Opening Comments with Bill Dahl

[03] B.B. King: Christmas Celebration

[04] Freddy King: I Hear Jingle Bells

[05] Mr. Bo & His Boys: Santa’s On HIs Way

[06] Riff Ruffin: Xmas Baby

[07] Leslie Keros Comments with Bill Dahl

[08] Lightnin’ Hopkins: Merry Christmas

[09] Washboard Pete: Christmas Blues

[10] Sonny Boy Williamson: Sonny Boy’s Christmas Blues

[11] Robert Nighthawk: Merry Christmas Baby

[12] Leslie Keros Comments with Bill Dahl

[13] Jimmy Butler: Trim Your Tree

[14] Big Bud: Rock Around The Christmas Tree

[15] Lou Rawls: Good Time Christmas

[16] Leslie Keros Comments with Bill Dahl

[17] Clarence Carter: Back Door Santa

[18] Solomon Burke: Christmas Presents

[19] Little Willie John: Jingle Bells

[20] Leslie Keros Comments with Bill Dahl

[21] James Brown: Santa Claus Go Straight To The Ghetto

[22] Otis Redding & Carla Thomas: New Year’s Resolution

[23] The Gems: Love For Christmas

[24] Leslie Keros Closing Comments with Bill Dahl & Outro

[25] Count Sidney & the Dukes: Soul Christmas

[26] Closing Music: J. Hines & the Boys: A Funky Xmas To You

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros at WDCB-FM, Chicago

Editing, post-production & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2016 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.