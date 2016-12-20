Messin’ With The Blues: Christmas Spirits

Leslie Keros and Bill Dahl are throwing down some deep Christmas soul and blues sides featuring Booker T. & the MG’s, Roy Milton & the Solid Senders, Titus Turner, Jimmy Liggins & His Drops of Joy, Lightnin’ Hopkins, Julia Lee, John Lee Hooker, the Marshall Brothers, Sugar Chile Robinson, Oscar McLollie & the Honey Jumpers, The Moonglows, The Cadillacs, Albert King, Detroit Jr., Big Bud, Amos Milburn, J. D. McDonald, Nathaniel Mayer, and Ike & Tina Turner.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
CHRISTMAS SPIRITS
MESSIN’ WITH THE BLUES 116
Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, Christmas 2015 [LKMB-0116]
[01] Opening Music: Booker T. & the MG’s: We Wish You a Merry Christmas
[02] Leslie Keros Intro & Opening Comments with Bill Dahl
[03] Roy Milton & the Solid Senders: Christmastime Blues
[04] Titus Turner: Christmas Morning
[05] Jimmy Liggins & His Drops of Joy: I Want My Baby for Christmas
[06] Leslie Keros Comments with Bill Dahl
[07] Lightnin’ Hopkins: Merry Christmas
[08] Julia Lee: Christmas Spirits
[09] John Lee Hooker: Blues for Christmas
[10] Leslie Keros Comments with Bill Dahl
[11] Marshall Brothers: Mr. Santa’s Boogie
[12] Sugar Chile Robinson: Christmas Boogie
[13] Oscar McLollie & the Honey Jumpers: Dig That Crazy Santa Claus
[14] Leslie Keros Comments with Bill Dahl
[15] The Moonglows: Hey Santa Claus
[16] The Cadillacs: Rudolph, The Red-Nosed Reindeer
[17] Leslie Keros Comments with Bill Dahl
[18] Albert King: Santa Claus Wants Some Lovin’
[19] Detroit Jr.: Christmas Day
[20] Amos Milburn: Christmas (Comes But Once A Year)
[21] Big Bud: Snowman Rock
[22] Leslie Keros Comments with Bill Dahl
[23] J. D. McDonald: Boogaloo Santa Claus
[24] Nathaniel Mayer: Mr. Santa Claus
[25] Leslie Keros Closing Comments & Outro
[26] Ike & Tina Turner: Merry Christmas, Baby
[27] Closing Music: Lightnin’ Hopkins: Happy New Year
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros at WDCB-FM, Chicago
Editing, post-production & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2016 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.