Messin’ With The Blues: Christmas Spirits

Leslie Keros and Bill Dahl are throwing down some deep Christmas soul and blues sides featuring Booker T. & the MG’s, Roy Milton & the Solid Senders, Titus Turner, Jimmy Liggins & His Drops of Joy, Lightnin’ Hopkins, Julia Lee, John Lee Hooker, the Marshall Brothers, Sugar Chile Robinson, Oscar McLollie & the Honey Jumpers, The Moonglows, The Cadillacs, Albert King, Detroit Jr., Big Bud, Amos Milburn, J. D. McDonald, Nathaniel Mayer, and Ike & Tina Turner.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

CHRISTMAS SPIRITS

MESSIN’ WITH THE BLUES 116

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, Christmas 2015 [LKMB-0116]

[01] Opening Music: Booker T. & the MG’s: We Wish You a Merry Christmas

[02] Leslie Keros Intro & Opening Comments with Bill Dahl

[03] Roy Milton & the Solid Senders: Christmastime Blues

[04] Titus Turner: Christmas Morning

[05] Jimmy Liggins & His Drops of Joy: I Want My Baby for Christmas

[06] Leslie Keros Comments with Bill Dahl

[07] Lightnin’ Hopkins: Merry Christmas

[08] Julia Lee: Christmas Spirits

[09] John Lee Hooker: Blues for Christmas

[10] Leslie Keros Comments with Bill Dahl

[11] Marshall Brothers: Mr. Santa’s Boogie

[12] Sugar Chile Robinson: Christmas Boogie

[13] Oscar McLollie & the Honey Jumpers: Dig That Crazy Santa Claus

[14] Leslie Keros Comments with Bill Dahl

[15] The Moonglows: Hey Santa Claus

[16] The Cadillacs: Rudolph, The Red-Nosed Reindeer

[17] Leslie Keros Comments with Bill Dahl

[18] Albert King: Santa Claus Wants Some Lovin’

[19] Detroit Jr.: Christmas Day

[20] Amos Milburn: Christmas (Comes But Once A Year)

[21] Big Bud: Snowman Rock

[22] Leslie Keros Comments with Bill Dahl

[23] J. D. McDonald: Boogaloo Santa Claus

[24] Nathaniel Mayer: Mr. Santa Claus

[25] Leslie Keros Closing Comments & Outro

[26] Ike & Tina Turner: Merry Christmas, Baby

[27] Closing Music: Lightnin’ Hopkins: Happy New Year

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros at WDCB-FM, Chicago

Editing, post-production & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2016 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.