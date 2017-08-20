Messin’ With The Blues: Cold Chills

Leslie Keros is playing some great music this week by Hank Ballard & the Midnighters, Henry Butler, Hip Linkchain, Hound Dog Taylor, Homesick James, Howlin’ Wolf, Earl Hooker, Earl King, Easy Baby & His Houserockers, Eddie Kirkland, Elmore James, Etta James, Eddie Taylor, Erwin Helfer, Frank Frost, and Little Walter.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

COLD CHILLS

MESSIN’ WITH THE BLUES 150

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, ­­­­­­July 23, 2016 [LKMB-0150]

[01] Theme Music: Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown: Okie Dokie Stomp

[02] Leslie Keros Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Hank Ballard & the Midnighters: Look at Little Sister

[04] Henry Butler: Will It Go Round in Circles

[05] Leslie Keros Comments

[06] Hip Linkchain: Cold Chills

[07] Hound Dog Taylor: Sen-Sa-Shun

[08] Homesick James: Walking the Backstreets

[09] Howlin’ Wolf: Joy to My Soul

[10] Leslie Keros Comments

[11] Earl Hooker: Frog Hop

[12] Earl King: Little Girl

[13] Easy Baby & His Houserockers: When My Left Eye Jumps

[14] Leslie Keros Comments

[15] Eddie Kirkland: Slow Driving

[16] Elmore James: Bobby’s Rock

[17] Leslie Keros Comments

[18] Etta James: The Sky Is Crying

[19] Eddie Taylor: Stroll Out West

[20] Erwin Helfer: Homage to Pete Johnson

[21] Leslie Keros Closing Comments & Outro

[22] Frank Frost: I’m Your Backscratcher

[23] Closing Music: Little Walter: Roller Coaster

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros at WDCB-FM, Chicago

Editing, post-production & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.