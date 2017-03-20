Messin’ With The Blues: Done Got Over

Leslie Keros is playing music this week by Mel Brown, Guy King, the Cash Box Kings, the Four Blazes, James Cotton, Mary Bridget Davies, Nick Curran, The Jimmys, Derek Trucks & Susan Tedeschi, and Paolo Alderighi & Stephanie Trick.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
DONE GOT OVER
MESSIN’ WITH THE BLUES 129
Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, March 5, 2016 [LKMB-0129]
[01] Theme Music: Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown: Okie Dokie Stomp
[02] Leslie Keros Intro & Opening Comments
[03] Mel Brown: Get Out of My Life Woman
[04] Guy King: A Day in the Life with the Blues
[05] Leslie Keros Comments
[06] Cash Box Kings: Everybody’s Fishin’
[07] Four Blazes: Done Got Over
[08] James Cotton: Cotton Jump Boogie
[09] Leslie Keros Comments
[10] Mary Bridget Davies: Your Kinda Love
[11] Nick Curran: Shot Down
[12] Leslie Keros Comments
[13] The Jimmys: Jimmy’s Groove
[14] Derek Trucks & Susan Tedeschi: Keep Your Lamp Trimmed And Burning
[15] Leslie Keros Closing Comments & Outro
[16] Closing Music: Paolo Alderighi & Stephanie Trick: Wednesday Night in Walnut Creek Blues And Boogie
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros at WDCB-FM, Chicago
Editing, post-production & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.