Messin’ With The Blues: Go Away Mr. Blues

Leslie Keros returns with a room full of modern and classic blues this week by Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown, Paul Rishell, Mercy Dee Walton, Barrelhouse Chuck, Syl Johnson, Mel Brown, Rod Piazza, Memphis Slim, Andrew Odom, James Hunter, Albert King, Robert Johnson, Solomon Burke, Lee “Shot” Williams, Pete Thomas & the Horns-a-Plenty, Noble Watts & June Bateman, and Little Walter.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

GO AWAY MR. BLUES

MESSIN’ WITH THE BLUES 137

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, April 9, 2016 [LKMB-0137]

[01] Theme Music: Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown: Okie Dokie Stomp

[02] Leslie Keros Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Paul Rishell: Sweet Jivin’ Mama

[04] Mercy Dee Walton: One Room Country Shack

[05] Barrelhouse Chuck: Floyd’s Blues

[06] Leslie Keros Comments

[07] Syl Johnson: Anyone But You

[08] Mel Brown: Blues on the Green

[09] Rod Piazza: I Had My Fun

[10] Leslie Keros Comments

[11] Memphis Slim: Woman Blues Boogie

[12] Andrew “Big Voice” Odom: I Made Up My Mind

[13] Leslie Keros Comments

[14] James Hunter: All Through Cryin’

[15] Albert King: I’ve Made Nights by Myself

[16] Robert Johnson: I’m a Steady Rollin’ Man

[17] Leslie Keros Comments

[18] Solomon Burke: Got to Get You Off My Mind

[19] Lee “Shot” Williams: I’m Trying

[20] Jody Williams: What Kind Of A Gal Is That

[21] Pete Thomas & the Horns-a-Plenty: Blackjack Jump

[22] Leslie Keros Closing Comments & Outro

[23] Noble Watts & June Bateman: Go Away Mr. Blues

[24] Closing Music: Little Walter: Mellow Down Easy

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros at WDCB-FM, Chicago

Editing, post-production & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.