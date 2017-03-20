Messin’ With The Blues: Good Advice

Leslie Keros is playing music his week by Toronzo Cannon, Carey & Lurrie Bell, Cripple Clarence Lofton, Nappy Brown, J.B. Lenoir, Robert Cray Band, Son Seals, Mighty Sam McClain, Mavis Staples, George Papageorge, and Dr. John & Donald Harrison.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
GOOD ADVICE
MESSIN’ WITH THE BLUES 128
Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, March 5, 2016 [LKMB-0128]
[01] Theme Music: Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown: Okie Dokie Stomp
[02] Leslie Keros Intro & Opening Comments
[03] Toronzo Cannon: The Pain Around Me
[04] Carey & Lurrie Bell: Sail On
[05] Cripple Clarence Lofton: House Rent Struggle
[06] Leslie Keros Comments
[07] Nappy Brown: You Were a Long Time Coming
[08] J.B. Lenoir: Good Advice
[09] Robert Cray Band: Your Good Thing Is about to End
[10] Leslie Keros Comments
[11] Son Seals: No, No Baby
[12] Son Seals: Mother Blues
[13] Leslie Keros Comments
[14] Mighty Sam McClain: Respect Yourself
[15] Mavis Staples: MLK Song
[16] Leslie Keros Closing Comments & Outro
[17] George Papageorge: Who’s Making Love
[18] Closing Music: Dr. John & Donald Harrison: Walkin’ Home
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros at WDCB-FM, Chicago
Editing, post-production & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.