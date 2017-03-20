Messin’ With The Blues: Good Advice

Leslie Keros is playing music his week by Toronzo Cannon, Carey & Lurrie Bell, Cripple Clarence Lofton, Nappy Brown, J.B. Lenoir, Robert Cray Band, Son Seals, Mighty Sam McClain, Mavis Staples, George Papageorge, and Dr. John & Donald Harrison.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

GOOD ADVICE

MESSIN’ WITH THE BLUES 128

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, March 5, 2016 [LKMB-0128]

[01] Theme Music: Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown: Okie Dokie Stomp

[02] Leslie Keros Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Toronzo Cannon: The Pain Around Me

[04] Carey & Lurrie Bell: Sail On

[05] Cripple Clarence Lofton: House Rent Struggle

[06] Leslie Keros Comments

[07] Nappy Brown: You Were a Long Time Coming

[08] J.B. Lenoir: Good Advice

[09] Robert Cray Band: Your Good Thing Is about to End

[10] Leslie Keros Comments

[11] Son Seals: No, No Baby

[12] Son Seals: Mother Blues

[13] Leslie Keros Comments

[14] Mighty Sam McClain: Respect Yourself

[15] Mavis Staples: MLK Song

[16] Leslie Keros Closing Comments & Outro

[17] George Papageorge: Who’s Making Love

[18] Closing Music: Dr. John & Donald Harrison: Walkin’ Home

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros at WDCB-FM, Chicago

Editing, post-production & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.