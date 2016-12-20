Messin’ With The Blues: Good Time Christmas

Leslie Keros is filling our Christmas stockings with really hip Xmas tunes by Willie Pickens & Nicholas Payton, Count Basie & Jimmy Rushing, Charles Brown, Irvin Mayfield & Ronald Markham, Dave McKenna, Shemekia Copeland, Take 6, John Black, and the Christian McBride Trio.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

GOOD TIME CHRISTMAS

MESSIN’ WITH THE BLUES 113

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, Christmas 2014 [LKMB-0113]

[01] Theme Music: Erwin Helfer: Stop Time Boogie

[02] Leslie Keros Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Blind Boys of Alabama & Taj Mahal: Talkin’ Christmas

[04] Butch Thompson: It Came Upon a Midnight Clear

[05] Randy Greer & Ignasi Terraza Trio: Wrap Yourself in a Christmas Package

[06] Leslie Keros Intro & Opening Comments

[07] Count Basie & Jimmy Rushing: Good Morning Blues

[08] Charles Brown: Santa’s Blues

[09] Leslie Keros Comments

[10] Irvin Mayfield & Ronald Markham: Winter Wonderland

[11] Dave McKenna: Don’t Want No Blues This Christmas

[12] Shemekia Copeland: Stay a Little Longer, Santa

[13] Leslie Keros Comments

[14] Take 6: Grinch Introduction > You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch

[15] John Black: Good Time Christmas

[16] Leslie Keros Closing Comments & Outro

[17] Closing Music:Christian McBride Trio: Santa Claus, Go Straight to the Ghetto

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros at WDCB-FM, Chicago

Editing, post-production & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2016 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.