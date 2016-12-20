Messin’ With The Blues: Good Time Christmas

Leslie Keros is filling our Christmas stockings with really hip Xmas tunes by Willie Pickens & Nicholas Payton, Count Basie & Jimmy Rushing, Charles Brown, Irvin Mayfield & Ronald Markham, Dave McKenna, Shemekia Copeland, Take 6, John Black, and the Christian McBride Trio.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
GOOD TIME CHRISTMAS
MESSIN’ WITH THE BLUES 113
Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, Christmas 2014 [LKMB-0113]
[01] Theme Music: Erwin Helfer: Stop Time Boogie
[02] Leslie Keros Intro & Opening Comments
[03] Blind Boys of Alabama & Taj Mahal: Talkin’ Christmas
[04] Butch Thompson: It Came Upon a Midnight Clear
[05] Randy Greer & Ignasi Terraza Trio: Wrap Yourself in a Christmas Package
[06] Leslie Keros Intro & Opening Comments
[07] Count Basie & Jimmy Rushing: Good Morning Blues
[08] Charles Brown: Santa’s Blues
[09] Leslie Keros Comments
[10] Irvin Mayfield & Ronald Markham: Winter Wonderland
[11] Dave McKenna: Don’t Want No Blues This Christmas
[12] Shemekia Copeland: Stay a Little Longer, Santa
[13] Leslie Keros Comments
[14] Take 6: Grinch Introduction > You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch
[15] John Black: Good Time Christmas
[16] Leslie Keros Closing Comments & Outro
[17] Closing Music:Christian McBride Trio: Santa Claus, Go Straight to the Ghetto
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros at WDCB-FM, Chicago
Editing, post-production & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2016 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.