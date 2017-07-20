Messin’ With The Blues: Greasy Greens

Leslie Keros is celebrating the 4th of July 2015 with music by Maceo Parker, Peg Leg Sam, Preston Shannon, Johnnie Bassett, Eric Lindell, Marcia Ball, W.C. Clark, Josh White, Rosco Gordon, Mark T. Small, Kate McGarry & Keith Ganz, and Reverend Gary Davis.

GREASY GREENS

MESSIN’ WITH THE BLUES 146

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, July 4, 2015 [LKMB-0146]

[01] Theme Music: Erwin Helfer: Stop Time Boogie

[02] Leslie Keros Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Maceo Parker: Chicken

[04] Peg Leg Sam: Greasy Greens

[05] Leslie Keros Comments

[06] Preston Shannon: Cold Beer Good Time

[07] Johnnie Bassett: Sweet Potato Pie

[08] Leslie Keros Comments

[09] Eric Lindell: It’s My Pleasure

[10] Marcia Ball: The Lowdown

[11] W.C. Clark: You’ll Need Another Favor

[12] Leslie Keros Comments

[13] Josh White: The House I Live In (That’s America to Me)

[14] Rosco Gordon: No Dark in America

[15] Leslie Keros Comments

[16] Mark T. Small: America Medley

[17] Kate McGarry & Keith Ganz: American Tune

[18] Leslie Keros Closing Comments & Outro

[19] Closing Music: Reverend Gary Davis: United States March (Soldier’s Drill)

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros at WDCB-FM, Chicago

Editing, post-production & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.