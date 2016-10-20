Messin’ With The Blues: Honey Dripper

Leslie Keros is cooking in Episode 111 with music by Erwin Helfer, Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne, Lavelle White, The Jimmys, C.J. Chenier, Brownie McGhee & Sonny Terry, Kevin McKendree, Chris O’Leary Band, Big Joe Turner, Bennie Smith, Reuben Wilson, Houston Person with …

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

HONEY DRIPPER

MESSIN’ WITH THE BLUES 111

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, September 26, 2015 [LKMB-0111]

[01] Theme Music: Erwin Helfer: Stop Time Boogie

[02] Leslie Keros Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne: Portland Al’s

[04] Lavelle White: Mississippi, My Home

[05] The Jimmys: Jacqui Juice

[06] Leslie Keros Comments

[07] C.J. Chenier: Jambalaya (On the Bayou)

[08] Brownie McGhee & Sonny Terry: Big Question

[09] Kevin McKendree: Sanc-T-Flied

[10] Leslie Keros Comments

[11] Chris O’Leary Band: Without You

[12] Big Joe Turner: Johnson And Turner Blues

[13] Bennie Smith: Fancy

[14] Leslie Keros Comments

[15] Reuben Wilson: Honey Dripper

[16] Leslie Keros Closing Comments & Outro

[17] Houston Person with Charles Brown: No Denial Blues

[18] Closing Music: Benny Turner: I Can’t Leave

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros at WDCB-FM, Chicago

Editing, post-production & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2016 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.