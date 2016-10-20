Messin’ With The Blues: Honey Dripper

Leslie Keros is cooking in Episode 111 with music by Erwin Helfer, Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne, Lavelle White, The Jimmys, C.J. Chenier, Brownie McGhee & Sonny Terry, Kevin McKendree, Chris O’Leary Band, Big Joe Turner, Bennie Smith, Reuben Wilson, Houston Person with …
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
HONEY DRIPPER
MESSIN’ WITH THE BLUES 111
Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, September 26, 2015 [LKMB-0111]
[01] Theme Music: Erwin Helfer: Stop Time Boogie
[02] Leslie Keros Intro & Opening Comments
[03] Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne: Portland Al’s
[04] Lavelle White: Mississippi, My Home
[05] The Jimmys: Jacqui Juice
[06] Leslie Keros Comments
[07] C.J. Chenier: Jambalaya (On the Bayou)
[08] Brownie McGhee & Sonny Terry: Big Question
[09] Kevin McKendree: Sanc-T-Flied
[10] Leslie Keros Comments
[11] Chris O’Leary Band: Without You
[12] Big Joe Turner: Johnson And Turner Blues
[13] Bennie Smith: Fancy
[14] Leslie Keros Comments
[15] Reuben Wilson: Honey Dripper
[16] Leslie Keros Closing Comments & Outro
[17] Houston Person with Charles Brown: No Denial Blues
[18] Closing Music: Benny Turner: I Can’t Leave
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros at WDCB-FM, Chicago
Editing, post-production & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2016 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.
