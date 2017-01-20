Messin’ With The Blues: If I Could Reach Out

Leslie Keros is mourning the loss of Otis Clay while playing music by Hound Dog Taylor & The Houserockers, Charles Brown, Kenny Burrell, Lou Donaldson, King Curtis, Eddie “Cleanhead” Vinson, Reginald R. Robinson, Ann Rabson, Mississippi Fred McDowell, Shoe Shine Johnny, George Bedard, Robert Cray, and Otis Clay himself.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

IF I COULD REACH OUT

MESSIN’ WITH THE BLUES 120

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago,¬ January 16, 2016 [LKMB-0120]

[01] Theme Music: Erwin Helfer: Stop Time Boogie

[02] Leslie Keros Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Hound Dog Taylor & The Houserockers: 55th Street Boogie

[04] Charles Brown: Too Late

[05] Kenny Burrell: K Twist

[06] Leslie Keros Comments

[07] Lou Donaldson: Hamp’s Hump

[08] King Curtis: Hide Away

[09] Eddie “Cleanhead” Vinson: Alimony Blues

[10] Leslie Keros Comments

[11] Reginald R. Robinson: Mr. Murphy’s Blues

[12] Ann Rabson: The Blues Don’t Care

[13] Leslie Keros Comments

[14] Mississippi Fred McDowell: Write Me a Few of Your Lines

[15] Shoe Shine Johnny (Johnny Shines): Joliet Blues

[16] George Bedard: Yellow Room Rag

[17] Leslie Keros Comments

[18] Robert Cray: Right Next Door

[19] Leslie Keros Closing Comments & Outro

[20] Closing Music: Otis Clay: If I Could Reach Out

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros at WDCB-FM, Chicago

Editing, post-production & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.