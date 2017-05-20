Messin’ With The Blues: It’s All Right

Leslie Keros is remembering soul singer Reggie Torian from The Impressions with interview excerpts and selections by the Impressions featuring Curtis Mayfield and then Torian as lead singers, followed by tunes from Blues Music Awards winners Billy Price and Otis Clay, Eddy Clearwater, Jimmy Johnson, and John Primer.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

IT’S ALL RIGHT

MESSIN’ WITH THE BLUES 142

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, May 7, 2016 [LKMB-0142]

[01] Theme Music: Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown: Okie Dokie Stomp

[02] Leslie Keros Intro & Opening Comments

[03] The Impressions: It’s All Right

[04] The Impressions: I’m the One Who Loves You

[05] Leslie Keros Comments & Conversation with Reggie Torian

[06] The Impressions: Keep On Pushing

[07] The Impressions: Choice of Colors

[08] Leslie Keros Comments & Conversation with Reggie Torian

[09] The Impressions: We’re a Winner

[10] Leslie Keros Comments & Conversation with Reggie Torian

[11] The Impressions: Finally Got Myself Together (I’m a Changed Man)

[12] Leslie Keros Comments

[13] Billy Price & Otis Clay: Too Many Hands

[14] Leslie Keros Comments

[15] Eddy Clearwater: Momee, Momee

[16] Eddy Clearwater: Blues for a Living

[17] Leslie Keros Comments

[18] Jimmy Johnson: Midnight Hour

[19] Jimmy Johnson: So Many Roads

[20] Leslie Keros Closing Comments & Outro

[21] John Primer: I’m Ready

[22] Closing Music: Otis Clay: When The Gates Swing Open

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros at WDCB-FM, Chicago

Editing, post-production & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.