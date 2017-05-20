Messin’ With The Blues: Juke Joint Woman

Leslie Keros is marking the passing of Prince and Lonnie Mack; previewing new releases by Guy King and William Bell; celebrating a rare local performance by the queen of the blues, Denise LaSalle; and spotlighting some of the musicians honoring Allen Toussaint and B.B. King at the 2016 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, including Dr. John, Tab Benoit, Buddy Guy, Irma Thomas, Deacon John and Davell Crawford.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

JUKE JOINT WOMAN

MESSIN’ WITH THE BLUES 141

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, April 23, 2016 [LKMB-0141]

[01] Theme Music: Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown: Okie Dokie Stomp

[02] Leslie Keros Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Howard Tate: Kiss

[04] Kevin Coelho: Soft and Wet

[05] Leslie Keros Comments

[06] Lonnie Mack: Satisfy Suzie

[07] Guy King: See Saw

[08] William Bell: Three of Me

[09] Leslie Keros Comments

[10] Denise LaSalle: Juke Joint Woman

[11] Denise LaSalle: Your Husband Is Cheatin’ On Us

[12] Leslie Keros Comments

[13] Dr. John: Right Place, Wrong Time

[14] Tab Benoit: My Bucket’s Got a Hole in It

[15] Buddy Guy: Born to Play Guitar

[16] Leslie Keros Comments

[17] Irma Thomas: Hold to God’s Unchanging Hand

[18] Deacon John: Losing Battle

[19] Leslie Keros Closing Comments & Outro

[20] Closing Music: Davell Crawford: Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out (Reprise)

