Messin’ With The Blues: Jumpin’ The Blues

Leslie Keros is celebrating Jay McShann’s birthday anniversary and playing music by McShann, Bessie Smith, Walter Brown, Jimmy Witherspoon, Eddie “Cleanhead” Vinson, Duke Robillard, Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown, George Shearing Quintet with Dakota Staton, Sam Lay, Johnny B. Moore, Bonnie Lee, and Billy Branch & the Sons of Blues.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

JUMPIN’ THE BLUES

MESSIN’ WITH THE BLUES 125

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, January 23, 2016 [LKMB-0125]

[01] Theme Music: Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown: Okie Dokie Stomp

[02] Leslie Keros Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Jay McShann: Interview Excerpt

[04] Bessie Smith: Backwater Blues

[05] Leslie Keros Comments

[06] Jay McShann & His Orchestra with Walter Brown: Sloppy Drunk

[07] Jimmy Witherspoon & Jay McShann: How Long Blues

[08] Jay McShann: Hootie’s Ignorant Oil

[09] Leslie Keros Comments

[10] Eddie “Cleanhead” Vinson with Jay McShann: Kidney Stew

[11] Duke Robillard with Jay McShann): Profoundly Blue

[12] Leslie Keros Comments

[13] Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown: Jumpin’ the Blues

[14] George Shearing Quintet with Dakota Staton: Confessin’ the Blues

[15] Sam Lay: Hands Off

[16] Leslie Keros Comments

[17] Johnny B. Moore: Kokomo Me Baby

[18] Johnny B. Moore: Back Door Friend

[19] Bonnie Lee: Fast Life

[20] Leslie Keros Closing Comments & Outro

[21] Closing Music: Billy Branch & the Sons of Blues: Boom Boom

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros at WDCB-FM, Chicago

Editing, post-production & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.