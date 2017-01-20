Messin’ With The Blues: Ladies First

Leslie Keros is playing Ladies First: Valentine’s Day blues by Lavelle White, Big Mama Thornton, Angela Strehli-Lou Ann Barton-Marcia Ball, Aretha Franklin, Irma Thomas, Bonnie Raitt, Janiva Magness, Denise LaSalle, Billie Holiday & Louis Armstrong, Dinah Washington, Big Maybelle, Ella Fitzgerald & Joe Pass, and Etta James.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
LADIES FIRST
MESSIN’ WITH THE BLUES 123
Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, February 13, 2016 [LKMB-0123]
[01] Theme Music: Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown: Okie Dokie Stomp
[02] Leslie Keros Intro & Opening Comments
[03] Lavelle White: For You My Love
[04] Big Mama Thornton: Sweet Little Angel
[05] Leslie Keros Comments
[06] Angela Strehli-Lou Ann Barton-Marcia Ball: Something’s Got A Hold On Me
[07] Aretha Franklin: Maybe I’m A Fool
[08] Irma Thomas: Dr. Feelgood
[09] Leslie Keros Comments
[10] Bonnie Raitt: Love Me Like a Man
[11] Janiva Magness: Do I Move You
[12] Denise LaSalle: Don’t Mess with My Man
[13] Leslie Keros Comments
[14] Billie Holiday & Louis Armstrong: My Sweet Hunk O’ Trash
[15] Dinah Washington: Long John Blues
[16] Leslie Keros Comments
[17] Big Maybelle: I’ve Got a Feelin’
[18] Ella Fitzgerald & Joe Pass: Gee Baby Ain’t I Good To You
[19] Leslie Keros Closing Comments & Outro
[20] Closing Music: Etta James: Damn Your Eyes
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros at WDCB-FM, Chicago
Editing, post-production & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.