Messin’ With The Blues: Ladies First

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

LADIES FIRST

MESSIN’ WITH THE BLUES 123

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, February 13, 2016 [LKMB-0123]

[01] Theme Music: Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown: Okie Dokie Stomp

[02] Leslie Keros Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Lavelle White: For You My Love

[04] Big Mama Thornton: Sweet Little Angel

[05] Leslie Keros Comments

[06] Angela Strehli-Lou Ann Barton-Marcia Ball: Something’s Got A Hold On Me

[07] Aretha Franklin: Maybe I’m A Fool

[08] Irma Thomas: Dr. Feelgood

[09] Leslie Keros Comments

[10] Bonnie Raitt: Love Me Like a Man

[11] Janiva Magness: Do I Move You

[12] Denise LaSalle: Don’t Mess with My Man

[13] Leslie Keros Comments

[14] Billie Holiday & Louis Armstrong: My Sweet Hunk O’ Trash

[15] Dinah Washington: Long John Blues

[16] Leslie Keros Comments

[17] Big Maybelle: I’ve Got a Feelin’

[18] Ella Fitzgerald & Joe Pass: Gee Baby Ain’t I Good To You

[19] Leslie Keros Closing Comments & Outro

[20] Closing Music: Etta James: Damn Your Eyes

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros at WDCB-FM, Chicago

Editing, post-production & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.