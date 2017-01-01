Messin’ With The Blues: Lone Star Shootout

Leslie Keros is honoring the late Otis Clay and Long John Hunter and wishing a happy 81st birthday to Eddy Clearwater with music from Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown, Otis Clay, Johnny Rawls, Billy Price, Magic Slim and the Teardrops, Bobby “Blue” Bland, Leroy Lloyd, Roy Gaines, Eddy Clearwater, and Long John Hunter.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

LONE STAR SHOOTOUT

MESSIN’ WITH THE BLUES 117

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, ¬¬¬¬¬¬January 9, 2016 [LKMB-0117]

[01] Theme Music: Erwin Helfer: Stop Time Boogie

[02] Leslie Keros Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Otis Clay & Johnny Rawls: Only You Know and I Know

[04] Otis Clay: Walk a Mile in My Shoes

[05] Billy Price & Otis Clay: Somebody’s Changing My Sweet Baby’s Mind

[06] Leslie Keros Comments

[07] Magic Slim & The Teardrops: Loving You Is the Best Thing That Happened to Me

[08] Bobby “Blue” Bland: Good Time Charlie (Part. 1)

[09] Leroy Lloyd: A Taste of the Blues

[10] Leslie Keros Comments

[11] Roy Gaines: Chicken Shack Boogie

[12] Eddy Clearwater: Payments on My Woman

[13] Eddy Clearwater: Blues for a Living

[14] Leslie Keros Comments

[15] Long John Hunter: Lone Star Shootout

[16] Long John Hunter: John’s Funk

[17] Long John Hunter: Time And Time Again

[18] Leslie Keros Closing Comments & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros at WDCB-FM, Chicago

Editing, post-production & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.