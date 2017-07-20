Messin’ With The Blues: Mustang Sally

Leslie Keros & Bill Dahl are paying homage to the recently departed composer, singer, and producer Sir Mack Rice and the great Memphis guitarist Scotty Moore with recordings featuring Mack with The Falcons and on his own sides, and Scotty Moore on Elvis Presley’s earliest recordings.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

MUSTANG SALLY

MESSIN’ WITH THE BLUES 149

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, ­­­­­­July 16, 2016 [LKMB-0149]

[01] Theme Music: Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown: Okie Dokie Stomp

[02] Leslie Keros Intro & Opening Comments with Bill Dahl

[03] The Falcons: Sent Up

[04] The Falcons: Lah-Tee-Lah-Tah

[05] Leslie Keros Comments with Bill Dahl

[06] Mack Rice: Baby I’m Coming Home

[07] Mack Rice: My Baby

[08] Mack Rice: The Whip

[09] Mack Rice: Feels Good

[10] Leslie Keros Comments with Bill Dahl

[11] Sir Mack Rice: Mustang Sally

[12] Sir Mack Rice: Daddy’s Home to Stay

[13] Sir Mack Rice: You Can’t Lose

[14] Leslie Keros Comments with Bill Dahl

[15] Sir Mack Rice: Mini-skirt Minnie

[16] Sir Mack Rice: Love Sickness

[17] Sir Mack Rice: I Gotta Have My Baby’s Love

[18] Leslie Keros Comments with Bill Dahl

[19] Mack Rice: Coal Man

[20] Mack Rice: Love’s a Mother Brother

[21] Leslie Keros Comments with Bill Dahl

[22] Elvis Presley: That’s All Right Mama

[23] Elvis Presley: Good Rockin’ Tonight

[24] Elvis Presley: I Don’t Care if the Sun Don’t Shine

[25] Elvis Presley: Milkcow Blues Boogie

[26] Leslie Keros Closing Comments with Bill Dahl

[27] Elvis Presley: Fool, Fool, Fool

[28] Closing Music: Elvis Presley: Baby Let’s Play House

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros at WDCB-FM, Chicago

Editing, post-production & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.