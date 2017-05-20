Messin’ With The Blues: Natural Man

Leslie Keros Is sending up a salute to the late Aron Burton as a leader of his own bands and as a sideman, with selections by John Primer, Jimmy Burns, Jimmy Dawkins, Buddy Guy & Junior Wells, the Mike Wheeler Band, Steve Freund, Johnny Young, Omar Coleman, Barrelhouse Chuck, and Little Walter.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

NATURAL MAN

MESSIN’ WITH THE BLUES 139

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, April 16, 2016 [LKMB-0139]

[01] Theme Music: Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown: Okie Dokie Stomp

[02] Leslie Keros Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Aron Burton: Found My Baby Gone

[04] Aron Burton: Evenin’ Sun Goin’ Down

[05] Leslie Keros Comments

[06] John Primer: Rosalie

[07] Jimmy Burns: Will I Ever Find Somebody

[08] Leslie Keros Comments

[09] Jimmy Dawkins: Ode to Billie Joe

[10] Buddy Guy & Junior Wells: Rollin’ and Tumblin’

[11] Leslie Keros Comments

[12] Mike Wheeler Band: That’s What Love Will Make You Do

[13] Steve Freund: On Highway 101

[14] Johnny Young: Stealin’

[15] Leslie Keros Comments

[16] Omar Coleman: Lucky Man

[17] Barrelhouse Chuck: Double D

[18] Leslie Keros Closing Comments & Outro

[19] Aron Burton: Just A Natural Man

[20] Closing Music: Little Walter: Everything Gonna Be Alright

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros at WDCB-FM, Chicago

Editing, post-production & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.