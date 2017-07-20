Messin’ With The Blues: Rocks In My Bed

Leslie Keros is playing music this week by Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown, Allen Toussaint, Lou Donaldson, T-Bone Walker, Ron Levy, Sleepy John Estes, Earl Hooker, Albert King, Irene Reid, Martijn Schok, and Elvis Presley with Scotty Moore.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

ROCKS IN MY BED

MESSIN’ WITH THE BLUES 148

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, ­­­June 18, 2016 [LKMB-0148]

[01] Theme Music: Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown: Okie Dokie Stomp

[02] Leslie Keros Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Allen Toussaint: Rocks in My Bed

[04] Lou Donaldson: Rough House Blues

[05] T-Bone Walker: Hypin’ Woman Blues

[06] Leslie Keros Comments

[07] Ron Levy: Last Go Round

[08] Leslie Keros Comments

[09] Sleepy John Estes: Liquor Store Blues

[10] Earl Hooker: You Got to Lose

[11] Albert King: Cold Sweat

[12] Leslie Keros Comments

[13] Irene Reid: I’ll Take You Back

[14] Leslie Keros Comments

[15] Martijn Schok: Playing the Old Upright

[16] Elvis Presley: I’ve Got a Woman

[17] Elvis Presley: My Baby Left Me

[18] Elvis Presley: So Glad You’re Mine

[19] Leslie Keros Closing Comments & Outro

[20] Closing Music: Elvis Presley: Shake, Rattle & Roll

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros at WDCB-FM, Chicago

Editing, post-production & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.