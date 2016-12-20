Messin’ With The Blues: Santa Claus Got The Blues

Leslie Keros is swinging the blues at Christmas time with cuts by Smokey Wilson, the Blind Boys of Alabama & Taj Mahal, Travis Haddix, Dave McKenna, Pillars of West Coast Jazz, Joey DeFrancesco, Marc Broussard, Irvin Mayfield & the New Orleans Jazz Playhouse Review, Johnny Adams, Harry Allen, Butch Thompson, Floyd Dixon with Johnny Moore’s Three Blazers, the Sons of Heaven, and King Curtis.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SANTA CLAUS GOT THE BLUES

MESSIN’ WITH THE BLUES 115

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, Christmas 2015 [LKMB-0115]

[01] Theme Music: Erwin Helfer: Stop Time Boogie

[02] Leslie Keros Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Smokey Wilson: Christmas

[04] Blind Boys of Alabama & Taj Mahal: Jesus Was Born

[05] Travis Haddix: Santa Claus Got the Blues

[06] Leslie Keros Comments

[07] Dave McKenna: Don’t Want No Blues This Christmas

[08] Pillars of West Coast Jazz: Winter Wonderland

[09] Joey DeFrancesco: What Child Is This

[10] Leslie Keros Comments

[11] Marc Broussard: On Santa’s Way Home

[12] Irvin Mayfield & the New Orleans Jazz Playhouse Review: It Came upon a Midnight Clear

[13] Johnny Adams: Please Come Home for Christmas

[14] Leslie Keros Comments

[15] Harry Allen: God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

[16] Butch Thompson: Deck the Halls

[17] Floyd Dixon with Johnny Moore’s Three Blazers: Empty Stocking Blues

[18] Leslie Keros Closing Comments & Outro

[19] Sons of Heaven: When Jesus Was Born

[20] Closing Music: King Curtis: What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros at WDCB-FM, Chicago

Editing, post-production & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2016 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.