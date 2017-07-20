Messin’ With The Blues: Serving It Up

Leslie Keros is exploring the blues tonight with tunes from Davell Crawford, Ivan Appelrouth, David Maxwell, Kenny Burrell, Mary Stallings, Tony Lustig Quintet, Allen Toussaint, Jimmy “T-99” Nelson, Sari Kessler, Plas Johnson & Red Holloway, and Roland Kirk & Jack McDuff.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SERVING IT UP

MESSIN’ WITH THE BLUES 145

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, July 2, 2016 [LKMB-0145]

[01] Theme Music: Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown: Okie Dokie Stomp

[02] Leslie Keros Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Davell Crawford: Please Send Me Someone to Love

[04] Ivan Appelrouth: The Uptown Downtown Groove

[05] Leslie Keros Comments

[06] David Maxwell: After Hours

[07] Leslie Keros Comments

[08] Kenny Burrell: D.B. Blues

[09] Mary Stallings: Willow Weep for Me

[10] Leslie Keros Comments

[11] Tony Lustig Quintet: Serving It Up

[12] Leslie Keros Comments

[13] Allen Toussaint: Viper’s Drag

[14] Jimmy “T-99” Nelson: Sweetest Little Girl

[15] Sari Kessler: My Empty Bed Blues

[16] Leslie Keros Closing Comments & Outro

[17] Plas Johnson & Red Holloway: Pass the Gravy

[18] Closing Music: Roland Kirk & Jack McDuff: Too Late Now

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros at WDCB-FM, Chicago

Editing, post-production & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.