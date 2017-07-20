Messin’ With The Blues: Serving It Up

Leslie Keros is exploring the blues tonight with tunes from Davell Crawford, Ivan Appelrouth, David Maxwell, Kenny Burrell, Mary Stallings, Tony Lustig Quintet, Allen Toussaint, Jimmy “T-99” Nelson, Sari Kessler, Plas Johnson & Red Holloway, and Roland Kirk & Jack McDuff.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
SERVING IT UP
MESSIN’ WITH THE BLUES 145
Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, July 2, 2016 [LKMB-0145]
[01] Theme Music: Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown: Okie Dokie Stomp
[02] Leslie Keros Intro & Opening Comments
[03] Davell Crawford: Please Send Me Someone to Love
[04] Ivan Appelrouth: The Uptown Downtown Groove
[05] Leslie Keros Comments
[06] David Maxwell: After Hours
[07] Leslie Keros Comments
[08] Kenny Burrell: D.B. Blues
[09] Mary Stallings: Willow Weep for Me
[10] Leslie Keros Comments
[11] Tony Lustig Quintet: Serving It Up
[12] Leslie Keros Comments
[13] Allen Toussaint: Viper’s Drag
[14] Jimmy “T-99” Nelson: Sweetest Little Girl
[15] Sari Kessler: My Empty Bed Blues
[16] Leslie Keros Closing Comments & Outro
[17] Plas Johnson & Red Holloway: Pass the Gravy
[18] Closing Music: Roland Kirk & Jack McDuff: Too Late Now
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros at WDCB-FM, Chicago
Editing, post-production & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.