Messin’ With The Blues: Shame On Me

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SHAME ON ME

MESSIN’ WITH THE BLUES 127

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, March 19, 2016 [LKMB-0127]

[01] Theme Music: Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown: Okie Dokie Stomp

[02] Leslie Keros Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Corey Dennison Band: Jasper’s Hop

[04] Corey Dennison Band: Shame On Me

[05] Leslie Keros Comments

[06] Otis Smokey Smothers: I’ve Been Drinking Muddy Water

[07] Otis Smokey Smothers: Way Up in the Mountains of Kentucky

[08] Leslie Keros Comments

[09] Son House: Grinning in Your Face

[10] Son House: Sundown

[11] Bo Carter: I Want You to Know

[12] Leslie Keros Comments

[13] Wilson Pickett: Barefootin’

[14] Wilson Pickett: Ninety-Nine and a Half Won’t Do

[15] Leslie Keros Comments

[16] Sam Lay: Midnight Drag

[17] Lightnin’ Hopkins & Sam Lay: Cotton Field Blues

[18] Howlin’ Wolf with Sam Lay & Eddie Shaw): I Walked from Dallas

[19] Willie Kent & His Gents with Eddie Shaw: Sadie

[20] Leslie Keros Closing Comments & Outro

[21] Closing Music: Sister Rosetta Tharpe: What Is the Soul of Man?

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros at WDCB-FM, Chicago

Editing, post-production & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.