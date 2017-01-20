Messin’ With The Blues: Treat Me Right

Leslie Keros is playing the Valentine’s Day blues by Bobby Rush, Joe Louis Walker, B.B. King, Otis Rush, Little Milton, Byther Smith, Fenton Robinson, Jimmy Johnson, Johnnie Bassett, Magic Sam, Freddie King, and Robert Cray with Albert Collins.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

TREAT ME RIGHT

MESSIN’ WITH THE BLUES 124

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, February 13, 2016 [LKMB-0124]

[01] Theme Music: Erwin Helfer: Stop Time Boogie

[02] Leslie Keros Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Bobby Rush: Bowlegged Woman, Knock-Kneed Man

[04] Joe Louis Walker: If This Is Love (I’d Rather Have the Blues)

[05] Leslie Keros Comments

[06] B.B. King: Treat Me Right

[07] Otis Rush: You’re Breaking My Heart

[08] Little Milton: Long Distance Operator

[09] Leslie Keros Comments

[10] Byther Smith: Tell Me How You Like It

[11] Fenton Robinson: West Side Baby

[12] Jimmy Johnson: You Don’t Know What Love Is

[13] Leslie Keros Comments

[14] Johnnie Bassett: I’m a Bassett Hound Baby

[15] Magic Sam: Easy Baby

[16] Freddie King: You’ve Got to Love Her with a Feeling

[17] Leslie Keros Closing Comments & Outro

[18] Closing Music: Robert Cray with Albert Collins: The Dream

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros at WDCB-FM, Chicago

Editing, post-production & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.