Messin’ With The Blues: Treat Me Right

Leslie Keros is playing the Valentine’s Day blues by Bobby Rush, Joe Louis Walker, B.B. King, Otis Rush, Little Milton, Byther Smith, Fenton Robinson, Jimmy Johnson, Johnnie Bassett, Magic Sam, Freddie King, and Robert Cray with Albert Collins.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
TREAT ME RIGHT
MESSIN’ WITH THE BLUES 124
Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, February 13, 2016 [LKMB-0124]
[01] Theme Music: Erwin Helfer: Stop Time Boogie
[02] Leslie Keros Intro & Opening Comments
[03] Bobby Rush: Bowlegged Woman, Knock-Kneed Man
[04] Joe Louis Walker: If This Is Love (I’d Rather Have the Blues)
[05] Leslie Keros Comments
[06] B.B. King: Treat Me Right
[07] Otis Rush: You’re Breaking My Heart
[08] Little Milton: Long Distance Operator
[09] Leslie Keros Comments
[10] Byther Smith: Tell Me How You Like It
[11] Fenton Robinson: West Side Baby
[12] Jimmy Johnson: You Don’t Know What Love Is
[13] Leslie Keros Comments
[14] Johnnie Bassett: I’m a Bassett Hound Baby
[15] Magic Sam: Easy Baby
[16] Freddie King: You’ve Got to Love Her with a Feeling
[17] Leslie Keros Closing Comments & Outro
[18] Closing Music: Robert Cray with Albert Collins: The Dream
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros at WDCB-FM, Chicago
Editing, post-production & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.