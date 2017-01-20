Messin’ With The Blues: Winter Time Blues

Leslie Keros and Bill Dahl co-host tributes to the late Long John Hunter, Joe Houston, and Clarence Reid; a dose of wintertime blues from Albert Collins, Sonny Boy Williamson, Lightnin’ Slim, Smoky Babe, Big Maceo, Mercy Dee Walton, and Ray Charles, plus a farewell to Otis Clay.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
WINTER TIME BLUES
MESSIN’ WITH THE BLUES 122
Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, January 30, 2016 [LKMB-0122]
[01] Theme Music: Erwin Helfer: Stop Time Boogie
[02] Leslie Keros Intro & Opening Comments with Bill Dahl
[03] Long John Hunter: The Scratch
[04] Long John Hunter: She Used To Be My Woman
[05] Long John Hunter: Crazy Girl
[06] Leslie Keros Comments with Bill Dahl
[07] Joe Houston: All Night Long
[08] Joe Houston: Worry Worry Worry
[09] Joe Houston: Blow Joe Blow
[10] Leslie Keros Comments with Bill Dahl
[11] Clarence Reid: Nobody But You Babe
[12] Clarence Reid: Chicken Hawk
[13] Leslie Keros Comments with Bill Dahl
[14] Albert Collins: Frosty
[15] Sonny Boy Williamson: Nine Below Zero
[16] Lightnin’ Slim: Wintertime Blues
[17] Smoky Babe: Cold, Cold Snow
[18] Leslie Keros Comments with Bill Dahl
[19] Big Maceo: Winter Time Blues
[20] Mercy Dee Walton: Winter Blues
[21] Ray Charles: The Snow Is Falling
[22] Leslie Keros Closing Comments with Bill Dahl & Outro
[23] Closing Music: Otis Clay: Baby Jane
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros at WDCB-FM, Chicago
Editing, post-production & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.