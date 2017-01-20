Messin’ With The Blues: Winter Time Blues

Leslie Keros and Bill Dahl co-host tributes to the late Long John Hunter, Joe Houston, and Clarence Reid; a dose of wintertime blues from Albert Collins, Sonny Boy Williamson, Lightnin’ Slim, Smoky Babe, Big Maceo, Mercy Dee Walton, and Ray Charles, plus a farewell to Otis Clay.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

WINTER TIME BLUES

MESSIN’ WITH THE BLUES 122

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, January 30, 2016 [LKMB-0122]

[01] Theme Music: Erwin Helfer: Stop Time Boogie

[02] Leslie Keros Intro & Opening Comments with Bill Dahl

[03] Long John Hunter: The Scratch

[04] Long John Hunter: She Used To Be My Woman

[05] Long John Hunter: Crazy Girl

[06] Leslie Keros Comments with Bill Dahl

[07] Joe Houston: All Night Long

[08] Joe Houston: Worry Worry Worry

[09] Joe Houston: Blow Joe Blow

[10] Leslie Keros Comments with Bill Dahl

[11] Clarence Reid: Nobody But You Babe

[12] Clarence Reid: Chicken Hawk

[13] Leslie Keros Comments with Bill Dahl

[14] Albert Collins: Frosty

[15] Sonny Boy Williamson: Nine Below Zero

[16] Lightnin’ Slim: Wintertime Blues

[17] Smoky Babe: Cold, Cold Snow

[18] Leslie Keros Comments with Bill Dahl

[19] Big Maceo: Winter Time Blues

[20] Mercy Dee Walton: Winter Blues

[21] Ray Charles: The Snow Is Falling

[22] Leslie Keros Closing Comments with Bill Dahl & Outro

[23] Closing Music: Otis Clay: Baby Jane

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros at WDCB-FM, Chicago

Editing, post-production & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.