Messin’ With The Blues: Worry, Worry

Leslie Keros is celebrating the reissue of Magic Sam’s classic Black Magic album by Delmark Records by playing some alternate cuts of well-known Magic Sam recordings and adding tunes by Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown, Syl Johnson, Junior Watson, Joe Hill Louis, Dr. Lonnie Smith, John Mayall, Little Sammy Davis, Merle Saunders, and B.B. King.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

WORRY, WORRY

MESSIN’ WITH THE BLUES 119

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, January 16, 2016 [LKMB-0119]

[01] Theme Music: Erwin Helfer: Stop Time Boogie

[02] Leslie Keros Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Magic Sam Blues Band: Keep On Loving Me, Baby

[04] Magic Sam Blues Band: Same Old Blues

[05] Magic Sam Blues Band: What Have I Done Wrong

[06] Leslie Keros Comments

[07] Syl Johnson: She’s So Fine I Just Gotta Make Her Mine

[08] Syl Johnson: I’ve Got to Find My Baby

[09] Leslie Keros Comments

[10] Junior Watson: Big Boy

[11] Joe Hill Louis: She Treats Me Mean And Evil

[12] Dr. Lonnie Smith: Play It Back

[13] Leslie Keros Comments

[14] John Mayall: Send Me Down To Vicksburg

[15] Little Sammy Davis: Devil’s Trail

[16] Merle Saunders: Tighten Up

[17] Leslie Keros Closing Comments & Outro

[18] B.B. King: Worry, Worry

[19] Closing Music: Magic Sam: Blue Light Boogie

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros at WDCB-FM, Chicago

Editing, post-production & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.