Messin’ With The Blues: You Got To Roll

Leslie Keros is playing what she calls an Ode to David “Honeyboy” Edwards featuring some of his earliest recordings and classics from the 1930s, 40s, 50s and thereafter.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

YOU GOT TO ROLL

MESSIN’ WITH THE BLUES 138

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, April 16, 2016 [LKMB-0138]

[01] Theme Music: Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown: Okie Dokie Stomp

[02] Leslie Keros Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Alan Lomax Introduction > David “Honeyboy” Edwards: Roamin’ And Ramblin’ Blues

[04] David “Honeyboy” Edwards: Water Coast Blues

[05] Leslie Keros Comments

[06] David “Honeyboy” Edwards: You Got to Roll

[07] David “Honeyboy” Edwards: Tear It Down Rag

[08] Leslie Keros Comments

[09] David “Honeyboy” Edwards Remarks

[10] Mr. Honey: Who May Your Regular Be

[11] Mr. Honey: Build a Cave

[12] Leslie Keros Comments

[13] David “Honeyboy” Edwards: Sweet Home Chicago

[14] David “Honeyboy” Edwards: Drop Down Mama

[15] Leslie Keros Comments

[16] David “Honeyboy” Edwards Remarks with Pete Welding

[17] Robert Johnson: Terraplane Blues

[18] Leslie Keros Comments

[19] David “Honeyboy” Edwards Remarks > Rocks in My Pillow

[20] David “Honeyboy” Edwards: Highway 61

[21] Leslie Keros Comments

[22] David “Honeyboy” Edwards Remarks

[23] David “Honeyboy” Edwards with Big Walter Horton & Johnny Shines: You’re Gonna Catch Trouble

[24] David “Honeyboy” Edwards with Big Joe Williams: B & O Blues

[25] Leslie Keros Closing Comments & Outro

[26] David “Honeyboy” Edwards: Eyes Full Of Tears

[27] Closing Music: David “Honeyboy” Edwards:: Shake ’Em On Down

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros at WDCB-FM, Chicago

Editing, post-production & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.