Mood Indigo 44: Boogaloo

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
BOOGALOO
MOOD INDIGO 44
Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, January 18, 2017 [LKMI-0044]
[01] Opening Theme: Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Trouble No. 2 >
[02] Helen Humes: If I Could Be with You One Hour Tonight
[03] Five Play: Struttin’ with Some Barbecue
[04] George Benson Quartet: Minor Chant
[05] Emmet Cohen: Hard Times
[06] Al Muirhead: Come Rain or Come Shine
[07] Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers: Buh’s Bossa
[08] Hank Jones: If I Were a Bell
[09] Triology: Morocco
[10] The Three Sounds: Boogaloo
[11] Chris Hazelton’s Boogaloo 7: Theme for Theo
[12] Willis “Gator” Jackson: Later For The Gator
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros for WDCB-FM, Chicago
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.