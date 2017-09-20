Mood Indigo 44: Boogaloo

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

BOOGALOO

MOOD INDIGO 44

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, January 18, 2017 [LKMI-0044]

[01] Opening Theme: Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Trouble No. 2 >

[02] Helen Humes: If I Could Be with You One Hour Tonight

[03] Five Play: Struttin’ with Some Barbecue

[04] George Benson Quartet: Minor Chant

[05] Emmet Cohen: Hard Times

[06] Al Muirhead: Come Rain or Come Shine

[07] Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers: Buh’s Bossa

[08] Hank Jones: If I Were a Bell

[09] Triology: Morocco

[10] The Three Sounds: Boogaloo

[11] Chris Hazelton’s Boogaloo 7: Theme for Theo

[12] Willis “Gator” Jackson: Later For The Gator

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros for WDCB-FM, Chicago

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.