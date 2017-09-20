Mood Indigo 45: Soulville

Leslie Keros is playing music this week by Mike Longo & the New York State of the Art Jazz Ensemble, Hilton Ruiz, Alvin Batiste, Planet D Nonet, Eddy Louis & Michel Petrucciani, James Moody, Horace Silver, Ray Brown, Milt Jackson & Coleman Hawkins, Russ Freeman & Shelly Manne, and Lucy Smith.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
SOULVILLE
MOOD INDIGO 45
Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, November 30, 2016 [LKMI-0045]
[01] Opening Theme: Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Trouble No. 2 >
[02] Mike Longo & the New York State of the Art Jazz Ensemble: Wee
[03] Hilton Ruiz: Why Don’t You Steal My Blues
[04] Alvin Batiste: Salty Dogs
[05] Planet D Nonet: Just a-Sittin’ and a-Rockin’
[06] Eddy Louis & Michel Petrucciani: Jean-Philippe Herbien
[07] James Moody: The Strut
[08] Horace Silver: Soulville
[09] Ray Brown: Blues for Eddie Lee
[10] Milt Jackson & Coleman Hawkins: Close Your Eyes
[11] Russ Freeman & Shelly Manne: How About That
[12] Lucy Smith: Jesus Gonna Be Here
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros for WDCB-FM, Chicago
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.