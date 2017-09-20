Mood Indigo 45: Soulville

Leslie Keros is playing music this week by Mike Longo & the New York State of the Art Jazz Ensemble, Hilton Ruiz, Alvin Batiste, Planet D Nonet, Eddy Louis & Michel Petrucciani, James Moody, Horace Silver, Ray Brown, Milt Jackson & Coleman Hawkins, Russ Freeman & Shelly Manne, and Lucy Smith.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SOULVILLE

MOOD INDIGO 45

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, November 30, 2016 [LKMI-0045]

[01] Opening Theme: Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Trouble No. 2 >

[02] Mike Longo & the New York State of the Art Jazz Ensemble: Wee

[03] Hilton Ruiz: Why Don’t You Steal My Blues

[04] Alvin Batiste: Salty Dogs

[05] Planet D Nonet: Just a-Sittin’ and a-Rockin’

[06] Eddy Louis & Michel Petrucciani: Jean-Philippe Herbien

[07] James Moody: The Strut

[08] Horace Silver: Soulville

[09] Ray Brown: Blues for Eddie Lee

[10] Milt Jackson & Coleman Hawkins: Close Your Eyes

[11] Russ Freeman & Shelly Manne: How About That

[12] Lucy Smith: Jesus Gonna Be Here

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros for WDCB-FM, Chicago

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.