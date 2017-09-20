Mood Indigo 46: Snap Back Jack

Posted in: Leslie Keros, Mood Indigo, Radio Free Amsterdam
Mood Indigo 46: Snap Back Jack

Leslie Keros is playing music in Episode 46 by Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine, The Nightcrawlers, Christian McBride-Nicholas Payton-Mark Whitfield, Reginald Robinson, Jon Weber, Deep Blue Organ Trio, Dominick Farinacci, the Benny Golson Funky Quintet, and the Mulgrew Miller.        `

 

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SNAP BACK JACK

MOOD INDIGO 46

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, November 30, 2016 [LKMI-0046]

 

[01] Opening Theme:  Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Trouble No. 2 >

[02] The Nightcrawlers: Snap Back Jack

[03] Christian McBride-Nicholas Payton-Mark Whitfield: Chameleon

[04] Reginald Robinson: The 19th Galaxy

[05] Jon Weber: Jazz Wagon

[06] Deep Blue Organ Trio: You Haven’t Done Nuthin’

[07] Dominick Farinacci: Black Coffee

[08] Benny Golson Funky Quintet: Sidewinder

[09] Mulgrew Miller Trio: O Grande Amor

 

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros for WDCB-FM, Chicago

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

 

© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.

 

Mood Indigo 46: Snap Back Jack [ 59:59 ] Play Now | Play in Popup
Tags: , , , ,

About the Author

Listening to Radio Free Amsterdam!