Mood Indigo 46: Snap Back Jack

Leslie Keros is playing music in Episode 46 by Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine, The Nightcrawlers, Christian McBride-Nicholas Payton-Mark Whitfield, Reginald Robinson, Jon Weber, Deep Blue Organ Trio, Dominick Farinacci, the Benny Golson Funky Quintet, and the Mulgrew Miller. `

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SNAP BACK JACK

MOOD INDIGO 46

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, November 30, 2016 [LKMI-0046]

[01] Opening Theme: Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Trouble No. 2 >

[02] The Nightcrawlers: Snap Back Jack

[03] Christian McBride-Nicholas Payton-Mark Whitfield: Chameleon

[04] Reginald Robinson: The 19th Galaxy

[05] Jon Weber: Jazz Wagon

[06] Deep Blue Organ Trio: You Haven’t Done Nuthin’

[07] Dominick Farinacci: Black Coffee

[08] Benny Golson Funky Quintet: Sidewinder

[09] Mulgrew Miller Trio: O Grande Amor

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros for WDCB-FM, Chicago

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

