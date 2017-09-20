Mood Indigo 46: Snap Back Jack

Leslie Keros is playing music in Episode 46 by Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine, The Nightcrawlers, Christian McBride-Nicholas Payton-Mark Whitfield, Reginald Robinson, Jon Weber, Deep Blue Organ Trio, Dominick Farinacci, the Benny Golson Funky Quintet, and the Mulgrew Miller. `
SNAP BACK JACK
MOOD INDIGO 46
Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, November 30, 2016 [LKMI-0046]
[01] Opening Theme: Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Trouble No. 2 >
[02] The Nightcrawlers: Snap Back Jack
[03] Christian McBride-Nicholas Payton-Mark Whitfield: Chameleon
[04] Reginald Robinson: The 19th Galaxy
[05] Jon Weber: Jazz Wagon
[06] Deep Blue Organ Trio: You Haven’t Done Nuthin’
[07] Dominick Farinacci: Black Coffee
[08] Benny Golson Funky Quintet: Sidewinder
[09] Mulgrew Miller Trio: O Grande Amor
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros for WDCB-FM, Chicago
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.