Mood Indigo 47: Speakin’ With The Deacon

Leslie Keros is playing music in Episode 47 by Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine, Cyrus Chestnut, Woody Shaw, Benny Green, Art Pepper, Mary Stallings, King Curtis, Reuben Wilson, Grant Green, and Bruce Katz.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SPEAKIN’ WITH THE DEACON

MOOD INDIGO 47

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, December 7, 2016 [LKMI-0047]

[01] Opening Theme: Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Trouble No. 2 >

[02] Cyrus Chestnut: Well!

[03] Woody Shaw: Steve’s Blues

[04] Benny Green: Green’s Blues

[05] Art Pepper: Red Pepper Blues

[06] Mary Stallings: A Sunday Kind of Love

[07] King Curtis: Little Brother Soul

[08] Reuben Wilson: Speakin’ with the Deacon

[09] Grant Green: Iron City

[10] Bruce Katz: Norton’s Boogie

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros for WDCB-FM, Chicago

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.