Leslie Keros is playing music this week by Roomful of Blues, Betty Roché, Count Basie Orchestra, Dick Hyman, Mike Longo, Jimmy Ponder, Gene Ammons, Terri Lyne Carrington, the Joe Locke-David Hazeltine Quartet, John Wright, and Nicholas Payton.

 

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

GRASS ROOTS

MOOD INDIGO 48

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, October 26, 2016 [LKMI-0048]

 

[01] Opening Theme:  Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Trouble No. 2 >

[02] Leslie Keros ID & Opening Comments

[03] Roomful of Blues: One Bayou Drive

[04] Betty Roché: I Love My Lovin’ Lover

[05] Count Basie Orchestra: Splanky

[06] Dick Hyman: Wringin’ and Twistin’

[07] Mike Longo: Impressions

[08] Jimmy Ponder: Mean Streets—No Bridges

[09] Gene Ammons: Calypso Blues

[10] Terri Lyne Carrington: Grass Roots

[11] Joe Locke-David Hazeltine Quartet: Blues for Buddy

[12] John Wright: Mr. Soul

[13] Nicholas Payton: Weather Bird

 

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros for WDCB-FM, Chicago

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

 

© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.

Mood Indigo 48: Grass Roots [ 1:00:01 ] Play Now | Play in Popup
