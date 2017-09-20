Mood Indigo 48: Grass Roots

Leslie Keros is playing music this week by Roomful of Blues, Betty Roché, Count Basie Orchestra, Dick Hyman, Mike Longo, Jimmy Ponder, Gene Ammons, Terri Lyne Carrington, the Joe Locke-David Hazeltine Quartet, John Wright, and Nicholas Payton.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

GRASS ROOTS

MOOD INDIGO 48

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, October 26, 2016 [LKMI-0048]

[01] Opening Theme: Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Trouble No. 2 >

[02] Leslie Keros ID & Opening Comments

[03] Roomful of Blues: One Bayou Drive

[04] Betty Roché: I Love My Lovin’ Lover

[05] Count Basie Orchestra: Splanky

[06] Dick Hyman: Wringin’ and Twistin’

[07] Mike Longo: Impressions

[08] Jimmy Ponder: Mean Streets—No Bridges

[09] Gene Ammons: Calypso Blues

[10] Terri Lyne Carrington: Grass Roots

[11] Joe Locke-David Hazeltine Quartet: Blues for Buddy

[12] John Wright: Mr. Soul

[13] Nicholas Payton: Weather Bird

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros for WDCB-FM, Chicago

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.